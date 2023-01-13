Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Biogen (BIIB) Partner Eisai Seeks Nod for Lecanemab in Japan
BIIB - Free Report) and partner Eisai announced that the latter submitted a marketing authorization application seeking approval for their anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody candidate, lecanemab to treat mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) mild AD dementia (collectively known as early AD) with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology in the brain to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth Group, Coca-Cola & Roche Holding
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Roche Holding AG (RHHBY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Why CVS Health (CVS) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
'Very unlikely' Pfizer booster comes with stroke risk for seniors, CDC says
In today’s Health Alert, the investigation into Pfizer’s bivalent booster causing potential strokes in seniors is ongoing, but the CDC says the risk is “very unlikely."
Zacks.com
Pfizer's (PFE) Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Meets Study Goal
PFE - Free Report) announced positive top-line data from the phase III BENEGENE-2 study, which evaluated fidanacogene elaparvovec, its investigational gene therapy, for the treatment of male adult patients with moderately severe to severe hemophilia B. The BENGENE-2 study achieved its primary endpoint of non-inferiority and superiority in the annualized...
Zacks.com
UnitedHealth Beats Q4 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
UNH - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, breezing past the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. Revenues were on par with estimates. The company maintained its full-year earnings guidance. Despite robust results, UNH shares dropped 1.2% on the day. Investors could tap the opportunity by investing in ETFs having...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Rated Dimensional Mutual Funds to Invest In
Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals, in more than 14 offices worldwide.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Zacks.com
These 4 Stocks Boast Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio
An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only on the basis of the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues, such as soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a hawkish monetary policy.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)
GEVO - Free Report) is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days. Grifols...
Zacks.com
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CCRN - Free Report) closed at $28.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of...
Zacks.com
Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
INSW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. International Seaways is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at...
Zacks.com
5 Top ETF Zones Beating the Market to Start 2023
WGMI - Free Report) , Online Retail ETF (. JETS - Free Report) , Global X Copper Miners ETF (. COPX - Free Report) and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (. PBW - Free Report) have gained in double digits in the first couple of weeks of the New Year.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 16th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
Zacks.com
Semtech (SMTC) Expands Offerings With Sierra Wireless Buyout
SMTC - Free Report) announced the completion of Sierra Wireless’ takeover for $1.2 billion. Sierra Wireless is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. It holds a strong position in cellular IoT and delivers robust and diverse device-to-cloud IoT solutions. Sierra Wireless is the founding member of the...
Zacks.com
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $230.29, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
PSCT - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Is Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
NUEM - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Investors who believe...
Zacks.com
Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
CCEP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks to Maximize Portfolio Returns
SNEX - Free Report) , Harte Hanks (. AMN - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Comments / 0