MLK basketball in South Florida. Plus soccer, Carrollton and Ransom hoops and more

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend will once again provide an opportunity for some of the best high school basketball teams in South Florida to test themselves in a few top match-ups with the playoffs less than a month away.

Some of the best action will occur in tournaments in Broward and Palm Beach Counties on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

In boys’ hoops, the fifth annual “I Have A Dream MLK Challenge” is in Fort Lauderdale at Westminster Academy and Cardinal Gibbons.

Meanwhile the 28th annual South Florida Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Classic is at the Pompey Park Gym in Delray Beach.

On the girls’ side, there will be a chance to catch South Florida’s best at the South Florida Hoop Group MLK Showcase on Friday and Saturday at Somerset Key in Deerfield Beach.

BOYS’ s chedule - I Have A Dream MLK Challenge - Friday at Westminster Academy, Fort Lauderdale: Doral vs. Western, 5:30; Westminster Academy vs. St. Brendan, 7; Riviera Prep vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:30; Saturday at Westminster Academy: Divine Savior vs. Calvary Christian, 10 a.m.; North Broward Prep vs. Doral, 11:30 a.m.; South Plantation vs. Dillard, 1; Palmetto vs. Belen, 2:30; St. Thomas vs. St. Brendan 4; Douglas vs. Riviera Prep, 5:30; Cypress Bay vs. Westminster Academy 7; Coral Springs vs. Somerset Academy, 8:30; Monday at Westminster Academy: Plantation vs. Flanagan, 10:30 a.m.; Central vs. Western, noon; Divine Savior vs. Carol City, 1:30; South Broward vs. Westminster Christian, 3; Doral vs. Elite Academy, 4:30; Taravella vs. Westminster Academy, 6; Somerset Academy vs. NMB, 7:30; Monday at Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale: American Heritage vs. Calvary Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Blanche Ely vs. Fort Pierce Central, noon; Dillard vs. Chaminade, 1:30; Stranahan vs. Miami High, 3; Southridge vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30; Cardinal Gibbons vs. Douglas, 6; Pines Charter vs. Riviera Prep, 7:30.

BOYS’ schedule - South Florida Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Classic at Pompey Park, Delray Beach - Saturday : Park Vista vs. Dwyer, 7; Monday : Archbishop Carroll vs. McArthur, 1:30; Monsignor Pace vs. Lantana Santaluces, 4:30; Northwestern vs. Boca Raton Pope John Paul II, 6; Norland vs. Jupiter Christian, 7:30.

GIRLS’ schedule - South Florida Hoop Group MLK Showcase at Somerset Key, Deerfield Beach - Friday : Cypress Bay vs. North Broward Prep, 5; Boca Raton vs. Pines Charter, 6:30; Everglades vs. Orlando Dr. Phillips, 8; Saturday : North Miami vs. Cypress Bay, 9 a.m.; North Broward Prep vs. Pines Charter, 10:20 a.m.; Blanche Ely vs. Miami Country Day, 11:40 a.m.; Pompano Beach vs. Boyd Anderson, 1; Flanagan vs. Boca Raton, 2:20; Fort Myers vs. American Heritage, 3:40; Chaminade-Madonna vs. Miami Christian, 5; Everglades vs. Somerset Silver Palms, 6:20; St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Dr. Phillips, 7:40.

Sofia Travieso of the Carrollton girls’ basketball team set a school record with 43 points in a 63-45 victory over St. Brendan.

GIRLS: Carrollton 63, St. Brendan 45: Sofia Travieso 43 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks; Sela Travieso 7 pts, 5 asts; Alissa Azcuy 7 pts; Gaby Garcia Pons 6 pts, 6 rebs.

GIRLS: Lourdes 43, Northwestern 34: Luciana Picasso 12 pts, 14 rebs, 4 asts, 4 stls, 3 blks; Sophia Sandoval 12 pts, 4-8 3-ptrs; Ana Sofia Sanchez 9 pts, 4 rebs; Isa Perez 8 pts, 9 rebs; Sophie Llevat 2 pts, 6 asts, 5 rebs. Lour (8-6).

GIRLS: Lourdes 40, St. Andrew’s-Boca Raton 30: Sophia Sandoval 14 pts, 4 rebs; Luciana Picasso 9 pts, 16 rebs, 3 stls, 2 asts, 2 blks; Isa Perez 9 pts, 7 rebs. Lour (7-6).

GIRLS: Everglades 48, Lourdes 35: Lour: Ana Sofia Sanchez 8 pts, 4 rebs; Luciana Picasso 9 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stls, 3 blks, 2 asts; Sophia Sandoval 9 pts. Lour (6-6).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 60, Doral 37 : Montes 20 pts, Leon 14, Alibhai 6, Deleon 10, Nieves 3, Stone 3, Esparza 2, Veloso 2. 3-ptrs : Leon 1, Deleon 2, Stone 1. Rebs: Leon 11. Stls: Montes 4. Asts : Montes 4. Blks : Montes 2. PT (10-6).

Jackson Pegg scored the winner on a lay-up at the buzzer in overtime as the Ransom Everglades boys’ basketball team edged Coral Reef 67-66.

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 67, Coral Reef 66 (OT): RE: Daniel Ribeiro 32 pts, 6 rebs, 3 stls, 2 asts; Jackson Pegg 23 pts, 3-5 3-ptrs, 7 asts, 3 rebs, 2 stls; Zeke Battier 6 pts, 5 rebs. CR: Gabriel Castro 18 pts, 2-5 3-ptrs, 6 stls, 3 asts; Nikolaos Psarrakos 12 pts, 7 rebs; Hunter Bostick 11 pts, 4 blks, 2 stls; Nathaniel Wesley 9 pts, 3-6 3-ptrs, RE (6-8), CR (6-8).

BOYS: Braddock 60, Coral Gables 52: Brd: Sanchez 18 pts, Suarez 13, Perez 13, A.Lopez 8, Zenck 8. CG: Chang 10 pts, Suarez 10, Valdes 8, Smith 6, Horne 5, Jeanmarry Jr. 4, Orellana 3, Caldera 2. 3-ptrs: A.Lopez 2, Sanchez 1, Suarez 1. Rebs : Zenck 8, Perez 7. Asts: Sanchez 5, Hernandez 4. Stls: Sanchez 3, Suarez 3. Half: Brd 33-24. Brd (12-2).

BOYS: St. Brendan 75, Carol City 58: StB: Alvarez 18 pts, Duque 17, Alicea 9, Diaz 8, Gutierrez 7, Rodriguez 6, Gonzalez 3, Varela 2, Gutierrez 2, Villalba 2, Tovar 1. CC: Wade 19 pts, Rigual 14, Pierre-Louis 9, Powell 8, Kelly 2, Mercedes 2, Parks 2. 3-ptrs: Alvarez 4, Alicea 3, Diaz 2, Gutierrez 1, Duque 1, Gonzalez 1. StB (12-4).

Soccer

Miami Beach boys’ soccer reached the finals of the GMAC tournament. Gulliver Prep won a big game against NSU University School, and LaSalle continues to do well in boys’ soccer, too.

BOYS: GMAC Semifinal: Miami Beach 4, ATM 0: Mikel Gardoqui 1 goal, 1 assist; Kamil Lazrak 1 goal, 1 assist; Gianluca Calabrese 1 goal; Tommaso Polidori 1 goal; Matthew Brid 1 assist. Gkp Vladimir Krotov shutout. MB (12-2).

BOYS: GMAC Quarterfinal: Miami Beach 1, Varela 1 (Miami Beach advances on PKs 4-3): Gianluca Calabrese 1 goal; Matthew Brid 1 assist; Gkp Ethan Zaldivar made two saves on penalty kicks. MB (11-2).

BOYS: Coral Gables 3, Norland 0: Sky Carrizo 2 goals; Joseph Oliveiros-Colombo 1 goal; Anthony Roles Fotso 1 assist; Gabriel Carrizo 1 assist; Anthony Marrero 1 assist. CG (5-3-1).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 3, NSU University School 1: Rafael Guerra (Univ) scored off an assist by Raul Leyva. Univ (9-1-1).

BOYS: Krop 1, North Miami Beach 0: Valentino Arias winning goal; Gkp Marcos Mizrahi shutout; Max Cornet and Sergio Sierra outstanding all-around play. Krop (4-3-1).

BOYS: LaSalle 6, Chaminade-Madonna 1: Nico Lopez 3 goals, 1 assist; Gianfranco Arguello 1 goal, 1 assist; Pier Roca 1 goal; Evan Soto 1 assist; Rafa Murta 1 assist. LaS (10-1-1).

BOYS: LaSalle 1, St. Brendan 1: Mario Bardi (LaS) 1 goal; Miguel Sosa (LaS) 1 assist. LaS (10-1-2).

GIRLS: LaSalle 2, Chaminade-Madonna 0: Alessandra Alvarez 1 goal; Javiera Escobar 1 goal; Jasmine Gutierrez 1 assist; Gkp Ashley Fonseca 7th shutout. LaS (5-5-3).

Wrestling

At Dillard High School: Miami Norland 66, Deerfield Beach 18; Monarch 42, Deerfield Beach 30; Dillard 60, Deerfield Beach 18.

Basketball, soccer, wrestling.

Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly.

