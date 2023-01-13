ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Humiliating George Santos Moment: 'A Beautiful Metaphor'

By Ed Mazza
 3 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel says Washington finally has a “BS artist” who can keep up with former President Donald Trump , and that’s Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Santos, who was elected to Congress in November, has been busted for so many lies that a growing number of lawmakers from within his own party are urging him to resign .

Kimmel noted that Santos appeared for an interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who asked him about the $705,000 he claims to have donated to his 2020 campaign despite records indicating he had just $55,000 to his name.

Santos didn’t quite answer.

“I’ll tell you where it didn’t come from: It didn’t come from China, Ukraine or Burisma, how about that,” Santos said, taking a dig at Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who was once on the board of Ukraine’s Burisma energy company.

“That’s great,” Kimmel replied. “So where did it come from?”

Gaetz didn’t push back on Santos’ non-answers. But the newly minted House member has been largely ducking real reporters ― leading to an embarrassing moment at his office door that Kimmel called “a beautiful metaphor” for the embattled lawmaker.

Check it out in his Thursday night monologue:

Andrea Willis
3d ago

So basically what Matt Geatz is saying, is that everyone that has been voted into office lies! Had I lied on my resume, I would have been fired.

In your face
3d ago

This grotesque creature is Not going to be taken seriously, nor will he be reelected. He's just too embarrassing even for the wacky Republican party!🤣😂

S Mason
3d ago

He couldn't get away fast enough. He even left the key in the door. He's a criminal that defrauded the American people and his constituents and has no right holding that office. If he had done this for any other job interview he would be fired on the spot. What business owner would want this individual as an employee. Any employer with a brain would know that behind the scenes he'd be stealing from them and falsifying documents as well. Only in the disfunctioning MAGA party would this be allowed. My guess is that McCarthy will put him on the ethics committee! Because McCarthy has a spine like jello and he waffles more than the Pancake House. But McCarthy is a whole nother story for another time.

