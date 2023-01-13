Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Related
Harris, Emmaus boys basketball own 4th quarter to dispatch rival Parkland
Jametric Harris was, coincidentally, standing inches away from the spot where he nearly blew the roof off Emmaus High School’s gym on Friday night. The junior took his postgame interview beyond the 3-point line in the corner, opposite the Green Hornets student section. It was there that Harris sank a 3 just seconds after blocking a shot by Parkland star guard Nick Coval.
Siggins battles through illness, helps Parkland girls basketball fight past Emmaus
It wasn’t the best week for Madi Siggins. Even though she still wasn’t feeling great on Friday night, the Parkland junior forward scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Trojans recover from a rough start against rival Emmaus. Siggins finished with 16 points and Parkland...
LehighValleyLive.com
Palmerton boys basketball feeds off home atmosphere, stifles Saucon Valley
Palmerton High School’s boys basketball team prides itself on playing good defense regardless of the setting. Though, a packed home gym certainly helps. The Blue Bombers registered another strong defensive performance and defeated Saucon Valley 54-44 on Saturday afternoon in Colonial League cross-divisional play. “We knew the Saucon kids...
5 takeaways from H/W/S wrestling
Cleaning out a very crowded notebook from the 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament at Phillipsburg, where whoever made the pasta from the hospitality room should open a restaurant …
North Warren wrestling overcomes forfeits with falls in rivalry win over Belvidere
North Warren senior JJ Wohlers had to wait 364 days to get his revenge. The Patriots heavyweight was on the wrong side of a 6-2 decision in the final bout of their 39-36 defeat to rivals Belvidere last season. As luck would have it, Wohlers was in the final bout...
Shining 7 different spotlights on H/W/S wrestling
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament provided all kinds of opportunities for area athletes Saturday – some seeking redemption, some seeking confirmation and at least one as an excellent place to open his much-anticipated season. Phillipsburg, to no one’s surprise, won the team title with 217.5 points and three champions, while...
These Bucks County Middle Schools Just Entered Into the Semifinals for a Major Basketball Tournament
The girls' teams are moving onto the final round of the local tournament. The basketball teams of three Bucks County middle schools have just entered into the last rounds of a major tournament. The teams from Charles Boehm Middle School, Pennwood Middle School, and William Penn Middle School have all...
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
Blue Mountain Resort renames ski run after late P’burg resident and avid skier D. Scott Curzi
Back before Blue Mountain Resort was Blue Mountain Resort, it was Little Gap Ski Area. What both the Blue Mountain and Little Gap areas have in common, though, is their neighbor: a reddish wooden cabin. From the 1980s until now, that cabin was owned by D. Scott Curzi and his family.
Giants open as big underdog to Eagles in NFL Divisional Playoffs
Third time’s the charm. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will meet in the Divisional Playoffs next weekend after Brian Daboll and company upset the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, at U.S. Bank Stadium. As you would expect, the opening line has the Giants as a big underdog. WIP’s Eliot...
Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. are fired up for Giants-Eagles rematch in Divisional Playoffs
The Giants were supposed to be in rebuilding mode this season. Now under first-year coach Brian Daboll, they’re onto the Divisional Round of the playoffs after a 34-21 upset win over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Quarterback...
Lehigh Valley bike trail gets $1.65M to connect Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top
In the future, cyclists, backpackers and sojourners will be able to trek more than 140 miles from Philadelphia to Mountain Top, Luzerne County, and through the Lehigh Valley, and a new round of state funds will make it possible. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced Monday the state granted $1.65 million...
Hundreds of gymnasts compete in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 1,500 gymnasts from multiple states are competing at Kalahari Resorts in Pocono Manor. Some of the highest-level gymnasts competed Saturday, and one of them will go home with a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarship is in memory of a former gymnast, Janet Rothenberg, who...
The City of Scranton announces Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
The interesting life of Easton’s last ‘iceman,’ who kept delivering into the 1970s | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Walter Cyphers liked to refer to himself as a “certified solidified water merchant.” The rest of Easton knew him as “the iceman.”. Delivering 40-pound buckets or 100-pound cakes of ice to apartments and businesses around the city was an important job in the days before electric refrigeration. And Cyphers was locally the last to do it.
3 Lehigh Valley wineries, distillery among vendors tapped for Shapiro inauguration
Three Lehigh Valley establishments are among 60 Pennsylvania vendors that will be part of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration events on Tuesday. Shapiro’s inaugural committee announced the vendor list on Sunday. It includes two Breinigsville wineries, Stony Run and Vynecrest; and This Life Forever winery and distillery in Allentown.
Century-old Portland church will close in Slate Belt parish merger, Allentown Diocese announces
According to parish history, St. Vincent DePaul church was built in Portland almost a century ago so parishioners wouldn’t have to walk 10 miles to Bangor for Sunday Mass. But worshippers may again start making the trek by month’s end. The Diocese of Allentown on Sunday announced that...
Lehigh Valley to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events and memorials across region
The Lehigh Valley will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the region on Monday with events, celebrations, film screenings and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, typically celebrated on Jan. 15, King’s birthday, falls on Sunday this year — therefore, many events are scheduled for the observed holiday, Monday.
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0