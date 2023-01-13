ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have closed Newfound Gap Road near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line after heavy snow. The closure was first reported on TDOT’s Smartway traffic map, and park officials confirmed the closure to WVLT News. At this time, both the north and southbound sides of the road are closed. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Winter trout stocking continues in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism

The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Smoky Mountains Forecast 1/16

The WATE 6 Storm Team presents the Smoky Mountains Forecast for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Colder air filters in overnight with snow for some Friday

We went from a spring-like day Thursday with storms to a winter-like Friday with snow for some. Colder air filters in overnight with snow for some …. We went from a spring-like day Thursday with storms to a winter-like Friday with snow for some. News at 4 on Friday. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Foster care report for Tennessee

TENNESSEE STATE

