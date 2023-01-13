Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
A Kansas Pre-Teen’s Popular Lemonade Sold Out Hours After Going on Sell at Hy-Vee
Tre Glasper, 11, is currently the talk of his hometown in Kansas for his entrepreneurial skills and the success of his all-natural lemonade Tre’s Squeeze. Glasper, who began selling the juice at a Manhattan, Kansas, farmer’s market with his uncle, made headlines when he recently sold out of the product in Kansas City an hour after it went on sale at Hy-Vee. The pre-teen landed a partnership with the company in September 2021 following a competition for Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit. Glasper, who was the youngest participant in the competition, also received a $1,000 reward.
WIBW
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Topeka celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with banquet at downtown Ramada
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Living The Dream Inc. organization celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. birthday with a banquet, recognition awards and scholaraships at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. Master of ceremonies for the Saturday evening banquet was Anton Bugg and Marvin Banks Jr., Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla gave the welcome and special recognitions […]
Dinosaurs to stomp into Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Just because they’re extinct doesn’t mean dinosaurs don’t get to travel. Deanna Likes, a spokesperson for the City of Manhattan, said the Flint Hills Discovery Center is set to open a temporary exhbit later this month titled, “Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.” The exhibit will be interactive and hands-on for those who want to […]
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting
Three new members of Kansas Board of Education make presence felt at their first meeting on COVID-19 funding, nutrition programs and hiring an attorney. The post Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Jerome Tang urges Kansas State fans to remove hatred from basketball rivalry with KU
“I don’t want our fans to show up to the game because they hate the other team.”
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
