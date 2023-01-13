Tre Glasper, 11, is currently the talk of his hometown in Kansas for his entrepreneurial skills and the success of his all-natural lemonade Tre’s Squeeze. Glasper, who began selling the juice at a Manhattan, Kansas, farmer’s market with his uncle, made headlines when he recently sold out of the product in Kansas City an hour after it went on sale at Hy-Vee. The pre-teen landed a partnership with the company in September 2021 following a competition for Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit. Glasper, who was the youngest participant in the competition, also received a $1,000 reward.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO