wegotthiscovered.com
Is HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ scary?
Warning: This article contains spoilers from HBO’s The Last of Us. HBO‘s adaptation of the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise, The Last of Us, has premiered. By all reports, it has lived up to the games’ reputation as the show follows the events of the first game, with Pedro Pascal playing Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, two survivors of a global Cordyceps fungal infection.
What is FEDRA in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’?
HBO’s The Last of Us has finally arrived. The live-action adaptation, based on the 2013 hit video game of the same name, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, a survivor in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a virus. Depressed and directionless following the loss of his family, Joel ultimately finds himself entrusted with the mission of smuggling a young girl, Ellie, out of a quarantine area and across the United States.
All ‘Game of Thrones’ stars in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
Game of Thrones and The Last of Us have a fair amount in common even though one is set in the fantastical world of Westeros, and the other takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States. Both shows have been adapted from other mediums; Game of Thrones is based on George R. R. Martin’s series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, while The Last of Us is based on the video game of the same name.
Why is Ellie so important in ‘The Last of Us?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of The Last of Us, and the video game of the same name. Whether or not one is familiar with the popular video game, the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO has been garnering significant buzz ever since it was announced. Now, with the premiere episode of the post-apocalyptic drama pretty much breaking the internet, brand new audiences have been introduced to the harrowing and emotional world of Joel, Ellie, and all the important supporting characters that make up the incredible storyline.
Who are the Fireflies in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us. To the delight of fans of the 10-year-old Naughty Dog title and folks who have a House of the Dragon-sized hole in their lives, HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has finally landed on our TV screens with a feature-length premiere setting an appropriately morbid tone for the events to come.
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
Where can I play ‘The Last of Us?’
Adapting popular video game The Last of Us into a massive television series always seemed to be on the cards, with The Last of Us series now debuting on HBO Max in 2023. Winner of countless Game of the Year awards, The Last of Us has been out in the zeitgeist for a decade, but with the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led series there’s plenty of renewed interest in the games.
So far, how ‘The Last of Us’ series differs from the video game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us, as well as the intro to the video game of the same name. After considerable buzz and attention in the weeks leading up to the series premiere, HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us has finally released its first episode. With a runtime of over 80 minutes, it not only stays faithful to the original storyline present in the 2013 video game, but adds more layers to its introduction, offering viewers an even more emotionally stirring story.
Latest ‘Warhammer’ News: Confusion reigns as report emerges that Amazon hasn’t signed deal with Games Workshop and a new 40K CRPG is shaping up beautifully
Being able to see into the future is for the Emperor of Mankind alone, though even we lowly peons have reason to be excited for what’s coming to Warhammer in 2023. Over the year we can expect further details to emerge about the hugely anticipated Amazon television series, a strong line-up of video games, and, of course, a bunch of exciting new developments in the tabletop game that started it all.
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
Will there be a second season of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’
The Last of Us is switching video game console for television with the new HBO Max series, as Naughty Dog’s magnum opus game finds its way into a different medium. Ten years on from its initial release on PlayStation 3, The Last of Us is now debuting on streaming with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles.
Tom Cruise saved an Oscar-nominated movie he had nothing to do with from the clutches of Harvey Weinstein
It doesn’t matter how much you love movies, there’s no chance you love them anywhere near as much as Tom Cruise, with the actor and producer’s undying love for the medium having enshrined him as one of the biggest and most popular stars the industry has ever seen.
How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK
When news first broke that the much-adored video game The Last of Us was being adapted into a live-action series, fans of the franchise rejoiced. After being stuck in development for several years, we’re happy to announce the show is finally here. Those who love the games will be...
What is the credits song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode one?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode one. The Last of Us tv show is finally here, with the ten-year anniversary of the game seeing the first episode of the HBO Max adaptation. Introduced and following the first few hours of the game, the first episode received adoring praise from both fans of the game and converted the masses to its zombie ways.
What time does ‘The Last of Us’ come out?
Potentially the biggest television series of the year, The Last of Us is coming straight out of the fruitful HBO production line as their first-ever video game adaptation. Based on the video game of the same name, The Last of Us looks to make itself the definitive video game adaptation after decades of movie and TV studios struggling to adapt one medium to the other. The original game was highly cinematic and featured some game-changing performance capture acting, and now it’ll see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles.
How Old Is Joel In ‘The Last of Us’?
HBO’s adaptation of the Sony video game The Last of Us is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV shows of 2023 so far with the show receiving stellar reviews from both critics and audiences. The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella...
How many episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ will there be?
Based on the video game which won countless Game of the Year awards, The Last of Us is set to take television by storm. Airing on HBO Max, the series is their biggest release for 2023. According to its creative team, The Last of Us intends to be ultra-faithful to...
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
‘Hunters’ showrunner explains how to tastefully handle Hitler being alive and well in 1970s
Warning, if you like the show, there are spoilers below. Please proceed with caution. Right now, the second and final season of Hunters is available to stream. The show about tracking down and wiping out surviving Nazis has a mixed reputation, whiplashes in tone, and now,its creator has explained how they made Hitler being alive succeed as a story point, at least for them.
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
