ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Winterhawks lose to Pats on controversial no-goal

The Portland Winterhawks lost 4-3 to the Regina Pats in a game that ended in controversy. Jack O’Brien’s one-timer with 17 seconds left found the net, but after a lengthy discussion among the officials, they waved the goal off on the account of Kyle Chyzowski making contact with the goaltender. Replays clearly showed that Chyzowski was pushed into the goalie by defenseman Luke Bateman and the goal should have stood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy