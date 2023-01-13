Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard is being more aggressive. That’s exactly what the Portland Trail Blazers need.
Damian Lillard doesn’t have to do everything. That was the point of the way this Trail Blazers roster was built, right?. Jerami Grant can attack from the wing, Anferee Simons can create with the ball in his hands and Jusuf Nurkic, finally healthy, can clean up down low. But...
Portland Trail Blazers roll past the Dallas Mavericks to snap five-game losing streak
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said the Blazers were about to turn the corner after suffering a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The prediction turned out to be prophetic. Behind aggressive shooting from Damian Lillard and keeping star Luka Doncic in check, the Blazers rolled to a...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will have Damian Lillard and Gary Payton II available Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks at the Moda Center. Lillard had been listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. Payton was listed as probable. Be sure to check back later for live updates:. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS...
Another hot night from Damian Lillard, another Trail Blazers win over the Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers were due for some good fortune and it came Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks when superstar Luka Doncic was ruled out before tipoff with ankle soreness. That opened the door for the Blazers to face an opponent lacking one of the top players in the...
Spurs set NBA attendance record of 68,323 against Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs have announced an attendance of 68,323 for their return to the Alamodome, a record for an NBA regular-season game. The Spurs, celebrating their 50th anniversary season, returned to their former home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson...
Portland Winterhawks at Regina Pats: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (28-7-2-1) take on the Regina Pats (20-19-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, January 14, 5pm PST. Where: Brandt Centre, Regina, Saskatchewan. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Pats audio. Follow:
Winterhawks lose to Pats on controversial no-goal
The Portland Winterhawks lost 4-3 to the Regina Pats in a game that ended in controversy. Jack O’Brien’s one-timer with 17 seconds left found the net, but after a lengthy discussion among the officials, they waved the goal off on the account of Kyle Chyzowski making contact with the goaltender. Replays clearly showed that Chyzowski was pushed into the goalie by defenseman Luke Bateman and the goal should have stood.
Boys basketball: Josiah Lake scores 31 points, Tualatin takes a win over Lincoln in physical overtime matchup
An intense crowd. Overtime. Tempers flaring. Even a half-court shot. It wasn’t a postseason game, but Friday’s non-league matchup between the No. 4 Lincoln Cardinals and No. 2 Tualatin Timberwolves felt a lot like March in the Chiles Center. In a wild back-and-forth affair, Tualatin (10-3) escaped with...
What TV channel is Kansas vs Oklahoma women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/14/2023)
Taiyanna Jackson (15.5 ppg, 12.3 rpg) and the Kansas Jayhawks (12-3) visit Madi Williams (16.0 ppg) and the Oklahoma Sooners (13-2) in a Big 12 Conference women’s college basketball clash set to tip off on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
