Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
CBS Sports
Georgia football offensive lineman, staffer die in car crash hours after Bulldogs' championship celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-car crash Sunday morning, the school has announced. Another offensive lineman, Warren McClendon, and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles were injured in the crash and are in stable condition. "The entire Georgia family is devastated by...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue cruises with Matt Painter picking up win No. 400 as Boilermakers coach
Purdue beat Nebraska 73-55 on Friday night to improve to 16-1 on the season. The 18-point victory doubled as Matt Painter's 400th career win at Purdue, making him just the fifth Big Ten coach in history to win 400 games at one school. The others are Lou Henson (Illinois), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Gene Keady (Purdue) and Bob Knight (Indiana).
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks century mark in win
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 119 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over Seattle. McCaffrey got San Francisco's offense kickstarted when he broke his first carry of the game for 68 yards, eventually leading to a short receiving touchdown for the dual-threat back. The 26-year-old remained heavily involved on offense even with the 49ers getting back to full strength at the playmaker positions for the start of the playoffs. McCaffrey figures to remain a key cog on offense heading into the divisional round, so expect a minimum of 15-20 productive touches and a high DFS price tag next week. He's now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Clemson enters Top 25 And 1 after Tigers push winning streak to seven games
Clemson coach Brad Brownell entered this season once again on the so-called hot seat -- or at least that was the perception within the industry -- and in possession of a team picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That's a scary combination. Things didn't get off to...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team
Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal
Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Gonzaga walks tightrope home to face Portland
Gonzaga is winning -- that part is nothing new. The unfamiliar part of this season for the Bulldogs has been the path to victory. The No. 8 Bulldogs (15-3 overall, 4-0 West Coast Conference) return home to Spokane, Wash. and host Portland (9-10, 1-3) on Saturday night after a harrowing three-game trip they swept by a combined eight points.
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Golden Gophers and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Ohio...
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Secures double-double in win
Nurkic provided 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks. Nurkic increased his double-double streak to five games, and he's averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals since the beginning of that run. If Dallas' frontcourt absences continue, Nurkic could be in line for another excellent total against the Mavericks on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown
Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good
Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's...
Comments / 0