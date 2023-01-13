ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it time to load up on Raptors?

With the observance of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday being on Monday, Week 14 will get off to an early start, comparatively speaking. Eight of the nine games played on Monday are scheduled to begin before 6 PM Eastern, leaving fantasy managers in weekly leagues less time to set their lineups. Add in a game in Paris between the Bulls and Pistons on Thursday, and Week 14 offers up some interesting challenges. Let's take a look at the week ahead.
Embiid’s jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds left to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. “I made a tough shot but it shouldn’t have come to that after we were up by so much,” said Embiid, who finished 30 points and seven rebounds.
