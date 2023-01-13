With the observance of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday being on Monday, Week 14 will get off to an early start, comparatively speaking. Eight of the nine games played on Monday are scheduled to begin before 6 PM Eastern, leaving fantasy managers in weekly leagues less time to set their lineups. Add in a game in Paris between the Bulls and Pistons on Thursday, and Week 14 offers up some interesting challenges. Let's take a look at the week ahead.

