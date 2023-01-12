Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
SkyBridge Capital founder to invest in crypto firm founded by former FTX US president
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, told Bloomberg that he is going to invest in a crypto company founded by the former president of FTX US. This new venture was announced only three weeks after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital,...
ambcrypto.com
ChangeNOW adds Flare Network (FLR) to list of 850+ assets for instant swaps
ChangeNOW is delighted to announce that it has added the Flare Network (FLR) to its list of 850+ assets. The addition will allow users of ChangeNOW to conduct instant swaps and exchange FLR for any cryptocurrency from the list starting from $2 transaction amounts. Listing of the Flare Network token is a major milestone for the ChangeNOW platform in its commitment to providing the Flare Network community with quality service and a convenient and secure means of running operations with their digital holdings.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Ephemeral rally or the start of new bull cycle? Large investors are confused
On-chain data revealed that BTC whales are unsure whether BTC’s recent rally marked the commencement of a new bull cycle. Despite the recent price jump, institutional investors stay away from BTC accumulation. New data from on-chain metrics has revealed that despite a 23% increase in the price of Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand [ALGO] registers an increase in TVL, but concerns still remain
Algorand’s TVL increased by 137% in the last seven days. Market indicators and a few metrics looked bearish. Algorand [ALGO] flashed in the headlines because of its latest achievement. DeFiLlama revealed that Algorand’s total value locked (TVL) registered a massive increase by growing over 137%. With this new development, Algorand was back within 18% of its previous all-time high.
ambcrypto.com
Bitwise’s latest declaration about Uniswap could turn the tide for UNI holders
Bitwise predicts Uniswap to surpass Coinbase in trading volume Q3 2023. Uniswap’s unique users and fees increase while pool value and active users fall. In a recent prediction made by Bitwise, it was stated that Uniswap would be overtaking Coinbase in terms of trading volume. According to Bitwise, this event would happen in Q3 of 2023.
ambcrypto.com
3AC and Coinflex founders join hands to launch new crypto exchange
3AC founders have teamed up with Coinflex’s founders to raise money for a new crypto exchange. The crypto industry welcomed the new venture with considerable criticism. Su Zhu and Kyle Davis, the men behind Three Arrows Capital (3AC)), the defunct crypto hedge fund whose collapse triggered an industry wide string of bankruptcies, have joined hands with Coinflex co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam to launch a new exchange.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum once again has become deflationary, here’s how
ETH’s annualized inflation has dropped to 0.00002%. The value of transaction settlements on the Ethereum network is significantly higher than that on the Bitcoin network. For the first time since December 2022, Ethereum (ETH) issuance has returned to a deflationary state, data from ultra sound money revealed. The altcoin’s supply growth at the time of writing stood at -34.67 ETH, as its annualized inflation rate dropped to 0.00002%.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s latest update could get ETH holders excited for 2023 because…
The total value of ETH staked and validators on the network witnessed substantial growth. Whales show interest in ETH as the number of transactions witnessed a surge. Ethereum’s [ETH] staking activity continued its upward swing as the total value staked in ETH 2.0. deposit contract reached yet another ATH, data from Glassnode revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche [AVAX] confirms plans to host a new stablecoin called USP
Avalanche to add the USP stablecoin into its list of offerings. The battle between AVAX bulls and bears intensifies as sell pressure threatens to erase recent gains. The crypto market just concluded an interesting week marked by an extension of the bullish momentum at the start of this year. Avalanche just made things more enjoyable after a major announcement wherein it revealed that it will host a new stablecoin.
ambcrypto.com
Axie Infinity [AXS]: A hike in user activity on the play-to-earn platform means that…
User activity on Axie Infinity has grown consistently since 2023. AXS’s price has seen an uptick as well. With re-emerging interest in NFTs and the gaming vertical of the crypto ecosystem, leading play-to-earn platform Axie Infinity [AXS] saw an increase in user activity since the beginning of 2023, data from DappRadar showed.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new peak despite BTC’s new era shine
Bitcoin miners faced more challenges as mining difficulty surged. BTC risked a price drop unless demand becomes increasingly impressive. Bitcoin [BTC] in the last two weeks, has adjusted to rejuvenation but the same cannot be said of its miners. According to data from BTC.com, the Bitcoin mining difficulty hit a new high of 37.95T.
ambcrypto.com
Analyst: Bitcoin [BTC] bottoming like 2018, with one exception
Bitcoin is building a bottom akin to 2018, but under different macroeconomic circumstances. The index reached its highest point since 5 April, 2022, when it reached 52 on January 15, 2023. Although there are some similarities between this Bitcoin [BTC] bottom and the one before the 2019 bull run, according...
ambcrypto.com
DOT investors can be in a state of frenzy despite Polkadot’s latest achievements
DOT held the #1 rank on the list of cryptos with the highest Nakamoto Coefficient metric. However, other DOT metrics and market indicators showed a bearish picture. Polkadot [DOT] was in the news again as it managed to gain the #1 rank on this list of cryptocurrencies with the highest Nakamoto Coefficient metric. The Nakamoto Coefficient shows the number of validators (nodes) required to successfully slow down or prevent any particular blockchain from operating as intended.
Comments / 0