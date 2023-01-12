ChangeNOW is delighted to announce that it has added the Flare Network (FLR) to its list of 850+ assets. The addition will allow users of ChangeNOW to conduct instant swaps and exchange FLR for any cryptocurrency from the list starting from $2 transaction amounts. Listing of the Flare Network token is a major milestone for the ChangeNOW platform in its commitment to providing the Flare Network community with quality service and a convenient and secure means of running operations with their digital holdings.

