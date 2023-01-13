Read full article on original website
Former Canucks Gino Odjick dies at 52
Longtime Vancouver Canucks forward Gino Odjick died on Sunday at the age of 52. Odjick suffered a heart attack, according
Rumours that Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks heating up
It sure sounds like Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet has been connected to the Canucks for some time now, but industry chatter has seemingly skyrocketed in the past week, and appears to have reached a boiling point this evening. In a TSN...
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane, Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. TSN: Patrick Kane’s injury may delay the talks between the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane, and his agent Pat Brisson according to Pierre LeBrun. He’s skating and could return on Saturday, but any talks may wait until everything feels good with his injury. Team are monitoring.
Revisiting the Kevin Bieksa Trade from the Canucks to the Ducks
Kevin Bieksa is one of the most interesting of today’s hockey analysts. He’s widely knowledgeable in hockey because he was a top-flight defenseman for both the Vancouver Canucks and later the Anaheim Ducks. In addition to being an interesting personality, Bieksa is also a smart guy. As a...
Jack Rathbone stretchered off the ice after taking a high hit during Abbotsford Canucks game
Warning: Some readers may find the subject matter of this article disturbing. Jack Rathbone is one of the best people we’ve ever dealt with in the sports world and it’s just horrible to see him be stretchered off the ice for the second time in as many seasons.
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
Blackhawks' Toews: Maybe change for team, myself isn't 'such a bad thing'
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is aware that he might not be in the Windy City for much longer, but he acknowledges that a change might not be the worst thing for all parties involved. "It's still a difficult question to answer 'cause there's a part of myself that still...
Detroit Red Wings G Alex Nedeljkovic clears waivers, opens roster spot in Detroit
DENVER — Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will remain in the Detroit Red Wings' system after clearing waivers. General manager Steve Yzerman placed Nedeljkovic on waivers Sunday, and no team put in a claim for him by Monday's 2 p.m. deadline. While Nedeljkovic stays on the payroll, it enabled the Wings to assign him to the minors, which removed Nedeljkovic from the 23-man roster.
The Stanchies: Canucks record bittersweet victory in Carolina following heartbreaking news of Gino Odjick’s passing
It took the Vancouver Canucks eight games to win their first game of the season. The win, a 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken, officially cemented Bruce Boudreau as the second-fastest coach in NHL history to reach 600 wins (in 1049 games). Before joining the Vancouver Canucks after a four-year stint in Minnesota, Boudreau held the 12th-best points percentage and 13th-best win percentage among all coaches in NHL history with more than 82 games coached in the regular season.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies again Saturday
Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Karlsson got the Golden Knights within a goal near the end of the second period, but they wouldn't solve Jack Campbell again. This was Karlsson's second straight game with a goal after he went 11 contests without scoring. The 30-year-old center is up to nine tallies, 30 points, 83 shots on net, 30 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 44 appearances this season.
NHL fines Mikhail Sergachev for roughing Canucks forward Conor Garland
The NHL has fined Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev $5000 for roughing Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland last night in the Lightning’s 5-4 win over the Canucks. Sergachev punched Garland during a scrum that was jumpstarted by Garland taking a late poke at goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to try...
Canucks lose fourth straight game, but maybe a new coach will help!
It’s hard to give an instant reaction on nights like these. And by nights like these, we mean incredibly predictable nights that make you think you’re experiencing déjà vu. Anyway, let’s get into our instant reaction. The most instant reaction to this game is that even...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores in return from injury
Kane (lower body) scored a goal in an 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday. Kane missed the previous three games because of a lower-body injury. His marker came at 19:45 of the third period, so it was too late to change the course of the contest. Kane four goals and six points in his last seven outings, bringing him up to eight goals and 28 points in 38 games this season.
Three players score two goals, Avalanche blank Senators
Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook had two goals and an assist each, Pavel Francouz had 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 7-0 in Denver on Saturday night. Mikko Rantanen also scored twice, Brad Hunt...
Magic's Gary Harris: Actually on injury report
Harris is now questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets due to mallet finger on his shooting hand, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris was left off the Magic's initial injury report but has now been added to the list. He exited Friday's game early due to the injury, and it appears that further evaluation discovered he is dealing with mallet finger. Considering the injury is on his shooting hand, it's unclear if he will be able to play Sunday or if he is facing a longer absence.
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
