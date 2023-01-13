ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Townsend's 25 help San Diego defeat Pepperdine 92-89

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jase Townsend’s 25 points helped San Diego defeat Pepperdine 92-89 on Thursday.

Townsend was 10 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Toreros (9-10, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Eric Williams Jr. added 24 points while shooting 8 for 18 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. Deuce Turner was 7 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Jevon Porter finished with 21 points, two steals and three blocks for the Waves (7-11, 0-4). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 19 points and five assists for Pepperdine. In addition, Carson Basham finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

San Diego went into halftime leading Pepperdine 49-39. Marcellus Earlington scored 14 points in the half. Williams’ 15-point second half helped San Diego finish off the three-point victory.

Both teams play on Saturday. San Diego visits Loyola Marymount while Pepperdine travels to play BYU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Trade reunites Jasmine Thomas with Sparks coach Curt Miller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks acquired former All-Star Jasmine Thomas and the 10th overall pick in this year's WNBA draft from Connecticut on Monday in exchange for center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith. The deal is contingent upon physical exams. With the trade, the Sparks hold the 10th, 14th and 26th overall picks in the draft. The deal reunites Thomas with Sparks coach Curt Miller, who coached her for seven of her eight seasons with the Suns. Miller was hired with the Sparks in October.
