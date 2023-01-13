ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 51, Soda Springs 40

Ambrose 47, Marsing 45

Borah 51, Kuna 40

Camas County 62, Hagerman 32

Castleford 73, Hansen 38

Council 74, Salmon River 33

Declo 53, Wendell 45

Eagle 74, Capital 70

Firth 57, South Fremont 45

Fruitland 52, McCall-Donnelly 39

Gem State Adventist 53, Centennial Baptist 36

Homedale 53, Payette 28

Kellogg 56, St. Maries 43

Kendrick 74, Deary 31

Lewiston 67, Post Falls 38

Melba 56, Compass Public Charter School 17

Meridian 69, Boise 58

Mountain View 67, Rocky Mountain 44

Nampa Christian 62, Cole Valley 54

New Plymouth 82, North Star Charter 30

Owyhee 67, Nampa 45

Parma 57, Weiser 54

Raft River 40, Shoshone 19

Richfield 65, Dietrich 38

Ririe 67, Salmon 24

Rockland 66, Mackay 34

Teton 56, Marsh Valley 50

Timberlake 70, Genesis Preparatory Academy 54

Timberline 61, Middleton 51

Timberline-Weippe 62, Nezperce 36

Valley 47, Murtaugh 28

W. Jefferson 55, N. Fremont 48

West Side 45, Malad 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy