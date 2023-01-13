ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jackson leads New Orleans past Incarnate Word 85-79 in OT

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Tyson Jackson scored six of his 22 points in overtime as New Orleans pulled away in overtime to post a 85-79 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday.

Jackson shot 9 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line for the Privateers (6-9, 3-1 Southland Conference). Jordan Johnson scored 13 points while going 3 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added six assists. Jamond Vincent shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Trey Miller finished with 22 points, five assists and six steals for the Cardinals (6-11, 0-4). Brandon Swaby added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Incarnate Word. In addition, Davante Dennis finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC while Incarnate Word hosts SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

