Citigroup (NYSE:C) recently reported its Q4-2022 results, which I'll discuss in detail in this article. The bank is sowing the seeds of resilient profitability. It's building credit reserves in anticipation of a mild recession and is also frontloading investments to allow it to reach its medium-term profitability targets. Despite a strong capital position and an appealing tangible book discount, buybacks remain on hold. I expect a resumption in buybacks into H2 2023, or 2024 at the latest, once sufficient progress has been made on remaining divestitures and management has better visibility on the economy.

