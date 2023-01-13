Read full article on original website
US futures lower to start holiday-shortened earnings week
U.S. markets appeared slow to gain traction early Tuesday to start a holiday-shortened, earnings-heavy week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.3% and the S&P 500 fell 0.2% before the bell. U.S. markets, which were closed for a holiday Monday, ended last week with gains on optimism that cooling...
3 Growth Stocks Poised for Huge Gains in 2023
Pharmaceutical companies Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) had big years last year, bucking the rest of the market, and each stock saw share gains over the past year. All three companies have new drugs that were either recently launched or are likely to get...
3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2023
I'm always adding money to my investment accounts from dividend income and regular contributions. Because of that, I'm routinely buying stocks. However, as a Fool.com contributor, I can't always buy the ones I want when I want due to trading restrictions. Right now, I'm unable to buy some of my...
ANALYSIS-Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bond traders are stars again on Wall Street. Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) traders bolstered bank profits last year despite dreary deal markets. And traders who have navigated renewed market volatility are set to extend their winning streak, senior bankers told Reuters. At...
Why Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) Won’t Recover This Year
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock struggled last year, but it likely won't recover this year. Its steep decline was largely attributed to poor results from its latest earnings report, raising questions about its near-term future. Compounding the situation is its maverick CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fixation on the metaverse, which could potentially hamper the company's ability to effectively address the weaknesses highlighted in its financial statements. Unfortunately, investors face an uphill battle with META stock. Therefore our position on the stock hasn't changed from a few months ago, and we remain bearish on META stock's prospects.
Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Rises To 'Neutral' After 9 Months Despite $33M Shorts Liquidations
The Bitcoin BTC/USD Fear and Greed Index has spiked to a “Neutral” sentiment for the first time since April 2022. What Happened: According to the index tracker, it was 51, pointing towards a “Neutral” zone, for the first time in nine months. The tracker was in...
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (NYSE: TSM) stock price jumped 6% on Jan. 12 after the world's largest contract chipmaker posted its fourth-quarter report. Its revenue rose 43% year over year to NT$625.5 billion ($19.9 billion), but missed analysts' expectations by NT$10.5 billion ($345 million) and marked its first quarterly top-line miss in two years. Its net income jumped 78% to NT$295.9 billion ($9.4 billion), or $1.82 per American Depositary Receipt (ADR), and still beat analysts' estimates by a nickel.
These 3 Stocks Are at All-Time Highs -- Are They Worth Buying?
The real estate sector has underperformed the stock market in the recent downturn, but not all real estate stocks are getting hammered. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Tyler Crowe discuss three REITs that are at or near their all-time highs. *Stock prices in the video are...
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future
Amid the so-called "tech wreck" of 2022 lay some companies with compelling products and bright futures. Among them, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are all still growing revenues at an impressive pace. Yet despite that, their shares have lost between half and two-thirds of their value. Here is how they are positioning themselves to lead the next decade in tech.
Top 5 Industrials Stocks That May Jump
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Market corrections are a painful but inevitable part of the investing cycle. Yet, there's an upside to the pain. Every bear market has represented an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up great companies on the cheap. Data shows they typically resolve quickly, and throughout history every notable downturn in...
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market, which opened modestly higher Monday morning, ended the day's session on a strong note, with stocks gaining in strength as the session progressed. The World Economic Forum kicked off today in Switzerland, with the war in Ukraine, economic instability and uncertainty and climate change on...
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
Citigroup (NYSE:C): Sowing the Seeds of Resilient Profitability
Citigroup (NYSE:C) recently reported its Q4-2022 results, which I'll discuss in detail in this article. The bank is sowing the seeds of resilient profitability. It's building credit reserves in anticipation of a mild recession and is also frontloading investments to allow it to reach its medium-term profitability targets. Despite a strong capital position and an appealing tangible book discount, buybacks remain on hold. I expect a resumption in buybacks into H2 2023, or 2024 at the latest, once sufficient progress has been made on remaining divestitures and management has better visibility on the economy.
Is Snap Stock Fairly Priced?
Snap’s stock (NYSE: SNAP) has gained approximately 8% YTD as compared to the 3% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, the stock lost almost 80% of its value in 2022 vs a 19% drop in the S&P500. That said, at its current price of $10, it is trading 18% below the fair value of $12 – Trefis’ estimate for Snap’s valuation.
My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for January
Are you looking for more investment income in 2023? It wouldn't be a bad strategic shift. Higher interest rates disproportionally work against growth stocks, putting a premium on value stocks and the cash many of them generate for shareholders. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three...
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Real estate stocks got bludgeoned last year as higher interest rates weighed on their values. The average real estate investment trust (REIT) shed a quarter of its value last year, with some falling even further. One of the silver linings to falling REIT share prices is that their dividend yields...
Why Is Virtu Financial's Dividend So High?
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a stock that flies under the radar for many investors. But income investors in particular might want to take notice of its high dividend yield. The company pays out one of the higher yields in the sector at 4.7%. Why is Virtu's yield so high,...
