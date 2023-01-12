ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
ClutchPoints

3 early Dolphins offseason targets in NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins gave their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills all they could handle on Wild Card Weekend with a third-string quarterback but couldn’t quite get it done. The Dolphins now head into the offseason with more question marks than most playoff teams. In 2023, the Dolphins’ offseason targets need to include an offensive tackle, a safety, and probably a quarterback. That’s why the Dolphins’ free agency objectives need to involve signing San Francisco 49ers OT Mike McGlinchy, Philadelphia Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike McDaniel's Postgame Admission

The Miami Dolphins fell painfully short of upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After offsetting a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter, the Dolphins had the ball down 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. A 4th-and-1 near midfield represented a turning point with 2:28 remaining. Unfortunately, the ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Report: Bill O'Brien's Feelings On Patriots Job Revealed

Bill O'Brien is frequently cited as an ideal candidate to rejoin the New England Patriots as an offensive coordinator. Outside observers may view O'Brien as a logical choice, but that doesn't necessarily mean he wants the job. According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard (h/t NESN's Dakota ...
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023

Tua Tagovailoa may not play again for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he is reportedly still part of the team’s long-term plans. Tagovailoa is expected to return as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are pleased with the way Tagovailoa has developed under head coach Mike McDaniel and... The post Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Why Miami Dolphins will win the 2023 Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins have found their way into the playoffs this season, but not many folks are giving them much of a shot to stick around for very long. The Dolphins might be the most beat up team in the entire league at this point, and they have drawn an extremely difficult first-round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
MIAMI, FL
PhillyBite

NFL Rivalries: Miami Dolphins Vs. Buffalo Bills

- Nothing makes the NFL interesting quite like a good old-fashioned rivalry! NFL rivalries are one of the factors that often influence NFL betting! A good rivalry brings up a lot of emotion, enthusiasm, and passion from players and fans alike. Some rivalries in the NFL are age-old, dating back...
MIAMI, FL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Titans

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets OT Mekhi Becton has made a concerted effort to lose weight ahead of what will be a big season for him in 2023 and looked to be in great shape at locker room cleanout: “I’m losing a lot of weight. As you can see, I look really skinny right now.”
NASHVILLE, TN

