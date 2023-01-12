Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
3 early Dolphins offseason targets in NFL free agency
The Miami Dolphins gave their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills all they could handle on Wild Card Weekend with a third-string quarterback but couldn’t quite get it done. The Dolphins now head into the offseason with more question marks than most playoff teams. In 2023, the Dolphins’ offseason targets need to include an offensive tackle, a safety, and probably a quarterback. That’s why the Dolphins’ free agency objectives need to involve signing San Francisco 49ers OT Mike McGlinchy, Philadelphia Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets major update for playoffs, 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins will be facing an uphill battle on Sunday without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While the short-term future for Tua remains a mystery given his injuries, his long-term prospects appear to be solid as ever in Miami. Tagovailoa is expected to remain the starting quarterback for the Dolphins next...
NFL World Reacts To Mike McDaniel's Postgame Admission
The Miami Dolphins fell painfully short of upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After offsetting a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter, the Dolphins had the ball down 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. A 4th-and-1 near midfield represented a turning point with 2:28 remaining. Unfortunately, the ...
Podcast: The latest on the Cormani McClain saga, Miami lands a transfer tight end, and more
In the latest episode of Through The Smoke, there is plenty of talent acquisition talk to address. What is the latest on Cormani McClain? Are there other targets to know at the high school level in the 2023 class?. Who are the remaining transfer portal targets to know?. What do...
Report: Bill O'Brien's Feelings On Patriots Job Revealed
Bill O'Brien is frequently cited as an ideal candidate to rejoin the New England Patriots as an offensive coordinator. Outside observers may view O'Brien as a logical choice, but that doesn't necessarily mean he wants the job. According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard (h/t NESN's Dakota ...
Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023
Tua Tagovailoa may not play again for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he is reportedly still part of the team’s long-term plans. Tagovailoa is expected to return as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are pleased with the way Tagovailoa has developed under head coach Mike McDaniel and... The post Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL fans crushed the refs for gifting the Bills a controversial game-icing first down
Seemingly against all odds, the Miami Dolphins went into Western New York on Sunday and gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle. Even with backup Skylar Thompson at the helm of the Dolphins’ offense — who played an admirable game in his own right — the Dolphins never stopped coming.
Why Miami Dolphins will win the 2023 Super Bowl
The Miami Dolphins have found their way into the playoffs this season, but not many folks are giving them much of a shot to stick around for very long. The Dolphins might be the most beat up team in the entire league at this point, and they have drawn an extremely difficult first-round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
PhillyBite
NFL Rivalries: Miami Dolphins Vs. Buffalo Bills
- Nothing makes the NFL interesting quite like a good old-fashioned rivalry! NFL rivalries are one of the factors that often influence NFL betting! A good rivalry brings up a lot of emotion, enthusiasm, and passion from players and fans alike. Some rivalries in the NFL are age-old, dating back...
Bills, Dolphins Sound Off After Buffalo Wins Wild Card Matchup
Hear from Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, Skylar Thompson and Mike McDaniel after the Bills beat the Dolphins 34-31 in the AFC Wild Card round.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Titans
Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets OT Mekhi Becton has made a concerted effort to lose weight ahead of what will be a big season for him in 2023 and looked to be in great shape at locker room cleanout: “I’m losing a lot of weight. As you can see, I look really skinny right now.”
Miami basketball student section rebranded as "The Eye," and it's seeing a lot of wins so far this season
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph snuck away from his teammates for a brief moment after Miami’s heart-pounding win earlier in the season over Rutgers. He swooped his head low and crept below some leather wire into a sea of screaming students. Joseph grabbed a Hurricane Warning flag and started waving...
