Tacoma, WA

KOMO News

16-year-old shot in Tacoma, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Tacoma Sunday evening. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the shooting on North Pearl Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. North Pearl Street...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man dies after being shot during robbery, police search for suspect

SEATTLE, Wash. — An approximately 60-year-old man has died following a shooting on Rainer Avenue in Seattle. The shooting happened during a robbery in progress at Rainer Teriyaki in the 3300 block of Rainer Avenue South, according to police. Officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. to find a man with a life-threatening critical gunshot wound.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man killed, 4 injured in separate weekend shootings in Seattle

SEATTLE — One person was killed and four others injured in three separate shootings in Seattle over the weekend. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man was shot and killed Saturday night during an armed robbery in the Mount Baker area. Police said another man was shot and had a “minor gunshot wound to his head” in the New Holly neighborhood, and three men in their late 20s were shot in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood just after midnight Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

60-year-old man seriously injured in Seattle tiny home fire

SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle tiny home fire has left a 60-year-old man in serious condition. The fire broke out in the 8000 block of 15th Ave. NW. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire once they arrived on scene. The man has been transported to Harborview Medical...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Person hits patrol car in Bothell DUI crash, police investigate

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police are investigating a DUI crash in Bothell that led to a person hitting a patrol vehicle head on. Around 4 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about a suspected DUI driver. According to police, the driver would not stop for officers and nearly hit a pedestrian and an officer that was on foot.
BOTHELL, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police arrest man for armed robbery with a hammer

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating an armed robbery attempt that took place near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pike Street Friday. Police said that the suspected robber struck a 53-year-old man in the head with a hammer and proceeded to steal his backpack. Officers were able...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Mother of missing girl Oakley Carlson arrested minutes after prison release

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson, was arrested for identity theft and fraud minutes after being released from prison on Sunday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO). Deputies said Bowers was released from the Washington Corrections Center...
OAKVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Man, woman arrested in West Seattle for hate crime, assault of neighbor

SEATTLE — A man and woman were arrested Friday in West Seattle for burglary, assault and a hate crime after they allegedly forced a 54-year-old neighbor's door open and began beating him. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest, near the Westwood...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals

A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA

