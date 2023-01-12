Looking for a way to give back in 2023? Did you know that the City of Naperville has an Emergency Management Agency? The agency works to prepare the city for emergencies of all sorts. And a key part of the agency is a group of 30+ volunteers that help in a variety of ways. The Naperville Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is looking for more volunteers. If you would like to help your fellow citizens in a unique way, read on.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO