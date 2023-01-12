Read full article on original website
positivelynaperville.com
More new space for Little Friends
Late this fall, Little Friends was presented with an opportunity to add new space for the organization’s future. I’m pleased to share that we took advantage of what was presented to us and have purchased the 62K square foot facility literally next door to our new school. We...
positivelynaperville.com
Turning Pointe Autism Foundation celebrates 15 years of serving families living with autism
When Kim and Randy Wolf, Naperville parents of 9-year-old Jack, dreamed of a place where their autistic son could learn and thrive, they never imagined that idea would grow into a center helping families for 15 years. They hoped to improve the quality of programs for children like Jack. The vision endures at Turning Pointe while evolving with the literature to ensure best practice interventions are embedded in all programs.
positivelynaperville.com
Visit Naperville – Restaurant Week is coming
We have just the thing to brighten up the gray days of January…Naperville Restaurant Week 2023 is coming your way!. This mouth-watering event runs Jan. 20 through Feb. 5.. We are excited to kick off our 10th year of highlighting Naperville restaurants and celebrating the diverse culinary community in Naperville. Participating restaurants span a wide range of cuisines and styles, and each offers enticing discounts or creative prix fixe menus (multi-course meals for a fixed price).
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Bank & Trust: January Spotlight on Business Success
Chinese American Women in Action-CAWA and Naperville Bank &Trust/Wintrust will host a free event to commemorate the release of the Anna May Wong Quarter, and celebrate the Chinese New Year, from 11AM-12:30PM on Saturday, January 28, at Naperville Bank & Trust, Fort Hill Branch, and will include refreshments and cultural entertainment.
positivelynaperville.com
Two Naperville Country Club caddies are awarded Evans Scholarships
Above / Naperville Country Club has announced two recipients of the Evans Scholarship, a four-year, full-tuition and housing award to qualifying caddies. The Western Golf Association recently awarded its prestigious Evans Scholarship to Naperville Country Club caddies Jordyn Cleary and Aubrey Nestoras. The Evans Scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition and housing scholarship awarded to deserving caddies that meet the criteria of academic excellence, caddie record, leadership and character, and financial need.
positivelynaperville.com
Businessman, soldier, first fire marshal, village trustee, treasurer, and mayor
Willard Scott Jr. was born October 9, 1835, the son of Willard Scott Sr. and Caroline Hawley, in the Stephen J. Scott Settlement. The Scott Settlement was close to the confluence of the East and West branches of the DuPage River, in what is now Will County. The younger Willard...
positivelynaperville.com
Notes on ‘Chippy’ from the archives at North Central College
Above / More than a few times, Chippy has demonstrated that he loves a Naperville parade. North Central College athletic teams made the change from using “Cardinal and White” (the school colors) to “The Cardinals” around 1923-1925. References in the student newspaper and the yearbook use these two interchangeably through these years and ultimately use “The Cardinals.”
positivelynaperville.com
American Legion seeks to recognize Veteran-owned businesses
The Naperville American Legion Post 43 aims to recognize local businesses owned by Veterans to feature on the group’s website, www.naperlegion.org. “To support our fellow Veteran’s we are creating a Post 43 database of Veteran-owned businesses in our area to feature on the Post 43 Legion page,” noted Jennifer Slown, PAO (Public Affairs Officer), Post 43.
positivelynaperville.com
Registration, sponsorship now open for Naperville Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K Live
Registration is now underway for the 14th Annual Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K slated to begin at 8AM on Sat., March 11, in Downtown Naperville. Held in cooperation with the West Suburban Irish, the St. Paddy’s Day 5K is held immediately prior to the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The race is one of the first certified 5K events of the running season in the area, and often sells out.
positivelynaperville.com
Century Walk: ‘The Way We Were’
January is the month of New Year’s Resolutions as well as Old Lang Syne. So when looking at things that were, and thinking about what might be, we encourage you to frequent the downtown Mural “The Way We Were” at the Alleyway between 113 and 121 Washington Street.
positivelynaperville.com
Focus on Safety – Our commitment to safety never changes
Change is part of life and a constant for better or for worse. But while some things do change, others don’t; specifically, our commitment to safety and addressing the problems and concerns of this community and its residents. Like we do each and every year, the Naperville Police Department...
positivelynaperville.com
Fire Prevention 24-7 – What do you know about NEMA?
Looking for a way to give back in 2023? Did you know that the City of Naperville has an Emergency Management Agency? The agency works to prepare the city for emergencies of all sorts. And a key part of the agency is a group of 30+ volunteers that help in a variety of ways. The Naperville Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is looking for more volunteers. If you would like to help your fellow citizens in a unique way, read on.
positivelynaperville.com
Be prepared for what’s ahead
As the New Year begins, I look back on the successes and failures of the past year and try to figure out ways to do better in the new year. After all, I’m supposed to be getting older and wiser and we’re all supposed to learn from past mistakes.
