Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi
CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
247Sports
TCU lands Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick
TCU has landed another player via the transfer portal as Jackson State offensive line transfer Willis Patrick has committed to the Frogs. Sources confirmed the news to HFB on Monday morning. Not only has Patrick committed to the Frogs, he’s already enrolled and on campus. TCU starts their spring semester...
Rumble in the South Returns Monday at Mississippi College
The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16. The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College. 9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy 10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland 11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry 1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine 2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive […]
impact601.com
Tommy Joe's Obituary
Tommy Joe McClellan, 68 of Mize, Mississippi passed away from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home in Mize. He was born Thursday, November 25, 1954, in Raleigh, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until...
Jackson Free Press
JSU Wins $75,000 Top Prize in Honda's HBCU National Academic Contest
Jackson State University is $75,000 richer after students captured the top academic prize during the 29th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament in Torrance, California. JSU competed in a head-to-head battle with 48 Historically Black Colleges and Universities on the campus of the American Honda Motor Co....
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
High School Hoops: Rumble in the South Part 1
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Some of the best teams in the state competed Monday at the annual Rumble in the South basketball showcase. In part 1 we highlight 3 of the early games. Provine- 44 vs. Madison Central- 39 (Game MVP: Tye Gholar, Provine) Canton- 38 vs. Terry- 42 (Game MVP: Trey Smith, Terry) Hartfield- 51 […]
impact601.com
Former county supervisor dies in Mississippi house fire
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — A man who was the first Black county supervisor elected in Mississippi's Yazoo County has died in a house fire. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff tells WLBT-TV that Herman Leach died Friday. Sheriff said the 85-year-old Leach was the only person home. He said...
Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared
Lincoln County leaders are grappling with what to do about the body of a Mississippi inmate who died in the state penitentiary, was delivered to a local funeral home at a family member’s request and now that family member has disappeared. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a...
WAPT
Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs
JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
MLK Birthday Celebration Parade held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What started out as a motorcade 40 years ago has grown into the most looked forward to parades in Jackson. The Martin Luther King Day Birthday Celebration Parade serves as more than just entertainment. For those living in the Georgetown community, it’s a reminder of all the sacrifices Dr. Matin Luther […]
Police shooting hurts 1 during armed robbery investigation in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police officers fired on several people as they investigated an armed robbery early Sunday in Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. One suspect was hurt in the shooting along U.S. Highway 80 at about 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital, investigators said. Several other people involved in the […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Forest, January 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Southeast Lauderdale High School soccer team will have a game with Forest High School on January 14, 2023, 21:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
WLBT
Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that you can again catch a ride on Greyhound in the capital city. But the bus line’s newest stop might not last long, with city leaders saying it’s likely operating out of compliance. On Friday, WLBT learned that Greyhound was dropping off...
Ramp closures set for I-20 in Warren County this week
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be alternating ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County this week. The closure will affect both I-20 ramps at the I-20 Bovina/Tiffintown Road interchange (Exit 11). Drivers should expect the temporary closures between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. […]
WLBT
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was staying at a hotel in Jackson says he’s been evicted after he was assaulted and robbed on the property. Elliot Rees said he was being treated like a criminal by management for the InTown Suites on Interstate 55 prior to calling Jackson police.
