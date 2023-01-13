Read full article on original website
Dr. Christiansen appointed as new West Virginia health officer; Justice to 're-brand' briefings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Matthew Christiansen, who had been leading the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, has been appointed to serve as the state’s new health officer. Christiansen will replace Dr. Ayne Amjad as state health officer and commissioner of the Department of Health...
West Virginia black community seeks updates to discipline disparities law
CHARLESTON – On the day set aside to honor a civil rights pioneer, members of the black community in West Virginia say more needs to be done to address disparities in school discipline that hurt minorities and people in poverty. Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lawmakers...
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office...
Commonsense Energy Policies Support Environment
As the curtains closed on West Virginia’s 2022 legislative session, it was easy to get caught up in partisan politics and focus on what separates rather than unites us. While the session has concluded, policies that leverage the innovation, talent, and resources found right here in West Virginia — while creating a healthier and more prosperous future for us all — are ones we can all agree upon.
Time for West Virginia to reap rewards of natural gas
Countries and companies from across the world met at COP 27 to address global topics like reducing carbon emissions and setting a path to a more sustainable future. As countries seek cleaner, more affordable and flexible energy sources for their electricity needs, natural gas is clearly the most effective solution available.
West Virginia Natural Gas, Oil Coming to the Rescue
This year has presented many challenges including a war in Europe that’s uprooted the global energy market and left many feeling the impact of higher energy prices triggered by this massive supply and demand imbalance. While this event is occurring thousands of miles away, its impacts are being felt deeply by the people who live and work right here in West Virginia.
2022: The year West Virginia's judiciary changed — in a big way — forever
In legal circles, 2022 will go down as the year West Virginia added a new appeals court. Long sought after by many while opposed by many others, the Intermediate Court of Appeals finally became a reality.
Justice tax plan advances in West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice's personal income tax reduction proposal is one step closer to making it out of the West Virginia House of Delegates. The Committee Substitute for House Bill 2526 was advanced to second reading during Monday's House floor session, meaning the bill could be sent to the Senate on Wednesday.
Schools in West Virginia close out first semester, turn focus to continuing progress in second
With the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year in the rearview mirror and the second semester just beginning for many, it’s a good time to reflect on the progress that’s been made so far. To begin the year, most — if not all — school districts had...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. January 11, 2023. Editorial: For the sake of Ohio’s deployed military, lawmakers need to reconsider tighter ballot deadline.
Hot and cold: Up and down weather calls for adaptation for West Virginia's ski destinations
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A frigid Christmas weekend followed by a much warmer weekend above freezing called for some adaptivity from West Virginia’s ski resorts to end the year. Hearing that cold weather shut down ski resorts while warm weather that followed had busy slopes might sound...
Gov. Justice proposes 50% personal income tax plan during State of the State address
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice delivered his seventh State of the State address before a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature, state officials and invited guests. Justice kept his promise to debut “the biggest tax cut in state history,” proposing a three-year plan to pare...
Survey finds more than 80% of West Virginians support oil and gas drilling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A large majority of West Virginians — 81% — support natural gas and oil drilling in the state, a recent survey commissioned by the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Inc. found. The survey also found 52% of West Virginians ranked...
2023 GO-WV Scholarship deadline is March 17
In 1997, the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia. Inc. (now the Gas and Oil Association of WV, Inc. — GO-WV) established its Scholarship Program in an effort to become more involved in higher education in West Virginia. The Scholarship Program was specifically created to reward the outstanding scholastic achievements of high school seniors whose parents work in the oil and natural gas industry for association membership companies. The Association also awards deserving high school student employees” who have completed a required number of working hours at an association member company.
Legislature This Week Premiers Jan. 18 on WVNews.com
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislature This Week, an in-depth look at the West Virginia Legislature and its efforts to address the issues of importance to the Mountain State’s residents, will broadcast every Wednesday beginning Jan. 18 during the legislative session. Produced by WV News in partnership with West Virginia Public Broadcasting, this hour-plus show will stream on WVNews.com.
