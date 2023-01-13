ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WVNews

Commonsense Energy Policies Support Environment

As the curtains closed on West Virginia’s 2022 legislative session, it was easy to get caught up in partisan politics and focus on what separates rather than unites us. While the session has concluded, policies that leverage the innovation, talent, and resources found right here in West Virginia — while creating a healthier and more prosperous future for us all — are ones we can all agree upon.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Time for West Virginia to reap rewards of natural gas

Countries and companies from across the world met at COP 27 to address global topics like reducing carbon emissions and setting a path to a more sustainable future. As countries seek cleaner, more affordable and flexible energy sources for their electricity needs, natural gas is clearly the most effective solution available.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Natural Gas, Oil Coming to the Rescue

This year has presented many challenges including a war in Europe that’s uprooted the global energy market and left many feeling the impact of higher energy prices triggered by this massive supply and demand imbalance. While this event is occurring thousands of miles away, its impacts are being felt deeply by the people who live and work right here in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Justice tax plan advances in West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice's personal income tax reduction proposal is one step closer to making it out of the West Virginia House of Delegates. The Committee Substitute for House Bill 2526 was advanced to second reading during Monday's House floor session, meaning the bill could be sent to the Senate on Wednesday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. January 11, 2023. Editorial: For the sake of Ohio’s deployed military, lawmakers need to reconsider tighter ballot deadline.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

2023 GO-WV Scholarship deadline is March 17

In 1997, the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia. Inc. (now the Gas and Oil Association of WV, Inc. — GO-WV) established its Scholarship Program in an effort to become more involved in higher education in West Virginia. The Scholarship Program was specifically created to reward the outstanding scholastic achievements of high school seniors whose parents work in the oil and natural gas industry for association membership companies. The Association also awards deserving high school student employees” who have completed a required number of working hours at an association member company.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Legislature This Week Premiers Jan. 18 on WVNews.com

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislature This Week, an in-depth look at the West Virginia Legislature and its efforts to address the issues of importance to the Mountain State’s residents, will broadcast every Wednesday beginning Jan. 18 during the legislative session. Produced by WV News in partnership with West Virginia Public Broadcasting, this hour-plus show will stream on WVNews.com.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy