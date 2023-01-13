ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

wcbi.com

Slight warm up before more rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It was a cool but sunny Saturday. The temperatures are going to be gradually warming there way back up next week. Also next week, rain chances are going to be returning. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky conditions are going to be continuing through the evening and overnight...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital

Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

State issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Louisville teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Sunday for a teenager from Louisville who has not been seen since last week. Montevious Goss, 16, stands 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Officers say he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Volunteers spent MLK Day of Service at trail clean-up

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several individuals spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up a public trail in Tupelo. Volunteers racked leaves and picked up trash at the Beech Springs Pavilion and Bike Campground along the Natchez Trace Parkway.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

wcbi.com

Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc City School District announces new superintendent

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District announced Phil Webb as the new superintendent. "Phil has proven himself as knowledgeable, capable, and trustworthy," said Phyllis High, president of the Pontotoc City School Board. "We are extremely excited for him and his family." Webb has served in various capacities in...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family taking it upon themselves to find kidney donor

BANNER, Miss. (WTVA) - Terry Joe Blount is 63 years old and needs a living kidney donor. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. are in Blount's same position. The Blounts have been waiting for a kidney for six months and have now taken matters into their own hands. Small businesses...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
VERNON, AL
wtva.com

Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
TUPELO, MS

