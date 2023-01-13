Read full article on original website
Covid broke supply chains. Now on the mend, can they withstand another shock?
The pandemic dislodged the global supply chain, hurling once smoothly running businesses, industries and economies into a state of disarray. After almost three years of enduring wild swings and extremes, the system is slowly getting up to speed and into better sync: Ocean freight timelines are on a steady decline, ports are less congested, labor strikes have been narrowly averted, product and worker shortages have eased, prices have fallen, warehouses are full (maybe too full), friendshoring, nearshoring and reshoring efforts have accelerated and China has lifted its "zero Covid" policy.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash. Since the start of the pandemic and the resulting disruptions to new car supply chains first sent prices soaring, used car prices posted their largest annual increase on record -- up 45% in the 12 months ending in June 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index -- before swinging to a 12-month drop of 8.8% in the most recent reading for December.
This woman is riding around the world with her German shepherd
It isn't every day that you spot a motorcyclist riding along the road with a German shepherd dog on the back of their bike. So it's not surprising that the sight of content creator Jess Stone and her beloved dog Moxie cruising along together usually has onlookers doing double takes.
A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That's when he knew they had to leave
For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause. Cracks running through the...
The top 1% captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world over last two years
The world's wealthiest residents have been getting far richer, far faster than everyone else over the past two years. The top 1% have captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world during that period, according to Oxfam's annual inequality report, released Sunday. Their fortune soared by $26 trillion, while the bottom 99% only saw their net worth rise by $16 trillion.
