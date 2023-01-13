The pandemic dislodged the global supply chain, hurling once smoothly running businesses, industries and economies into a state of disarray. After almost three years of enduring wild swings and extremes, the system is slowly getting up to speed and into better sync: Ocean freight timelines are on a steady decline, ports are less congested, labor strikes have been narrowly averted, product and worker shortages have eased, prices have fallen, warehouses are full (maybe too full), friendshoring, nearshoring and reshoring efforts have accelerated and China has lifted its "zero Covid" policy.

3 HOURS AGO