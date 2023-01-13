ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park

San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed Twice While Walking on Gaslamp Sidewalk

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Walking Man Stabbed Twice in Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Marcos Stabbing Victim Dies in Hospital: SDSO

A 60-year-old man who was stabbed last weekend in San Marcos has died of his injuries, authorities reported Friday. Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 6 p.m. Saturday found Martin Mendoza of San Marcos gravely wounded in a parking lot in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Channel

Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault

On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Red Light Hit-and-Run in Mira Mesa

A woman was not expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Medical Examiner IDs Pedestrian Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on New Year’s Day

Authorities have publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was killed in a predawn hit-and-run at an Encinitas intersection on New Year’s Day. David D’Lima of San Diego was walking to the north with a friend across Encinitas Boulevard at North Coast Highway 101 when a westbound vehicle struck him shortly before 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy