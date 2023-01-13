Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park
San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
NBC San Diego
Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven on Saturday.
Victim of Weekend San Marcos Stabbing Dies in Hospital; Suspect in Custody
A 60-year-old man who was stabbed last weekend in San Marcos has died of his injuries, authorities reported Friday. Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 6 p.m. Saturday found Martin Mendoza of San Marcos gravely wounded in a parking lot in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
NBC San Diego
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
San Diego Channel
Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
Dispute among large group in City Heights leads to shooting, 1 teen hospitalized
San Diego Police say shots rang out during an argument involving a large group of people in City Heights and it resulted in a teenage boy being struck by gunfire.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed at Escondido Intersection by Pickup Truck
A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck, police said Sunday. The Escondido Police Department received reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue at 5:22 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the woman, who was pronounced dead...
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault
On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
NBC San Diego
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Red Light Hit-and-Run in Mira Mesa
A woman was not expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
3 teens arrested in connection with fatal East County stabbing; victim identified
A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night has been identified and three teens have been arrested in connection to the incident, authorities said.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAN IDENTIFIED AS MURDER VICTIM IN LEMON GROVE; THREE TEENS ARRESTED
January 12, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – The victim who was fatally stabbed in Lemon Grove on January 10 has been identified as Vinson Austin, 49, of El Cajon. Three juveniles have been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and one is 16.
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
'Lost and broken'; Loved ones grieve young man killed in Lincoln Park shooting
A young woman is asking the public to help her find information after her boyfriend was shot and killed in a garage in Lincoln Park earlier this week.
Medical Examiner IDs Pedestrian Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on New Year’s Day
Authorities have publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was killed in a predawn hit-and-run at an Encinitas intersection on New Year’s Day. David D’Lima of San Diego was walking to the north with a friend across Encinitas Boulevard at North Coast Highway 101 when a westbound vehicle struck him shortly before 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
