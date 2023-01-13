Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Bonus points add up for Nebraska, which knocks off Northwestern in top-10 showdown
No. 4 Nebraska was clinging to a 10-9 lead through six weight classes in a Big Ten showdown Sunday against No. 6 Northwestern. Then the Huskers rolled off three straight wins — earning bonus points each time — to down the Wildcats 22-15 at the Devaney Sports Center.
'I'll never back down from a challenge,' says Husker D-lineman signee
One label you can attach to Vincent Carroll-Jackson is avid reader. He had books of all kinds stacked next to him as he was conducting an interview on Saturday. "Each about 600 to 700 pages long." He loves diving into his next read. You could also refer to him as...
1011now.com
Huskers Fall to No. 3 Buckeyes, 76-67
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Sam Haiby put up season highs with 16 points and seven rebounds, but No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten with a 76-67 women’s basketball win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) jumped to a 25-12 lead...
saturdaytradition.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Full court press on Dylan Raiola, Juwan Gary out indefinitely, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team’s coaching staff isn’t messing around when it comes to trying to land Dylan Raiola. That’s probably a good thing considering that one of the schools the top 2024 prospect is said to be considering is the Georgia Bulldogs. On Friday, Nebraska football...
Some notable 2024s and beyond to compete at Warren Academy showcase
Warren Academy, which has long been a champion of Nebraska high school football players, is hosting a showcase on Sunday in Omaha to help promote unsigned seniors and give an opportunity for football workouts to rising underclassmen, hoping to build their recruiting resumes. The event is held at Omaha Sports...
Husker Hour: Football Recruiting & Staff Updates, Nebrasketball with Brian Carr
Nebraska football continues to roll with the transfer portal
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Keeler: Who’s paying for Coach Prime’s contract at CU? Some Nebraska fans, probably, thanks to crazy ticket prices for Buffs-Cornhuskers
Oh, Rick George, you beautiful genius, you. That was the plan all along, wasn’t it?. You hire Deion Sanders, the hottest college football coach on the planet. You know that Coach Prime’s home debut is against Nebraska and its Big Red Wave. So what do you do? You...
doniphanherald.com
Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing
Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
North Platte Telegraph
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Some kids may not get the food their growing bodies need with classrooms closing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, a lot of children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a...
KETV.com
Winter storm watch brings potential for snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A potentially impactful winter storm could bring snow to the Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday morning. A winter storm watch has been issued for most of eastern Nebraska from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, bringing increased chances for impactful snowfall along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor.
1011now.com
KOLN Friday Streaming Wx Update
January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
