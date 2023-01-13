ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Huskers Fall to No. 3 Buckeyes, 76-67

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Sam Haiby put up season highs with 16 points and seven rebounds, but No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten with a 76-67 women’s basketball win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) jumped to a 25-12 lead...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing

Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
PAPILLION, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

KOLN Friday Streaming Wx Update

January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE

