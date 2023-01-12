ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Lakewood Heroes: Day 7 Our Community

Today as we remember, honor and recognize the history, work and progress made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this day of service we reflect on the many people who make up our community and who embody Dr. King’s message. Our video series “Lakewood Heroes” concludes today with...
Lakewood Heroes: Day 6 Martin Olmos

Martin Olmos began volunteering when his five children were young. His passion and love for giving back was passed on to his children, who are now grown and volunteer, following in their father’s footsteps. Olmos remembers what it was like when he first came to America and people stepped...
Lakewood City Hall, buildings closed

Lakewood City Hall and city buildings are closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service holiday. Regular operations resume Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. The Lakewood City Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, for a regular meeting.
