Barbour County, AL

WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools releasing early due to weather aware conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions. Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12. Muscogee County School District: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Dominion Children’s Academy Pinehurst Christian School Hallie […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WALB 10

Thursday night storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - An Early County family is counting their blessings after a close call with Thursday’s storms. “It’s almost like something clicked in my brain. Something’s not right. Something’s going on outside,” Savannah Spooner said. Spooner raced to her parent’s home Thursday night...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Dale County working to clean up downed trees from storm

ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County was spared the worst, but the storm did topple several trees and power lines. Most of the damage happening in the northern part of the county where in the city of Ariton last night. A tree hit a home and broke a window.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

LIST: Local closings and delays

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
DOTHAN, AL
luvernejournal.com

Brantley sustains EF-1 tornado impact Thursday

Crenshaw County residents sustained damage, downed trees, road closures, and power outages from an EF-1 tornado touching down Thursday afternoon, after EF-2 or EF-3 tornadoes left seven people dead and significant damage behind in Autauga, Dallas, Coffee, Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, Bullock,...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Local EMS department shutting down

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway

News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4. Updated: 8 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
EUFAULA, AL
wdhn.com

Road repaving continues in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala., (WDHN)—Phase 3A of the Enterprise resurfacing improvement project is on schedule to be completed in two months. City officials say that once done, it’ll mean 37 of 60 streets will be completed. Work along Dixie Drive started on Monday and is expected to be wrapped up...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting phase of a new Opelika location with a targeted opening set for the first quarter of 2024, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings...
OPELIKA, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County resident wins $30,000 in Mega Millions drawing Tuesday

An unidentified Crenshaw County resident started the New Year off with some good fortune courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery drawing held Tuesday. The resident won $30,000 on a ticket purchased in Burnsville, Mississippi, at 72 Express on U.S. Highway 72, with the numbers 7, 13, 15, 17, 18, and 9. The winning ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash

(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. (nat sound….. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs

The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
DOTHAN, AL

