Read full article on original website
Related
LIST: Local schools releasing early due to weather aware conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions. Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12. Muscogee County School District: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Dominion Children’s Academy Pinehurst Christian School Hallie […]
WTVM
Barbour County residents take on Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Volunteers in Barbour County came together for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service to help give back to local organizations and groups in the area. The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day for everyone to come...
WALB 10
Thursday night storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - An Early County family is counting their blessings after a close call with Thursday’s storms. “It’s almost like something clicked in my brain. Something’s not right. Something’s going on outside,” Savannah Spooner said. Spooner raced to her parent’s home Thursday night...
wdhn.com
Dale County working to clean up downed trees from storm
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County was spared the worst, but the storm did topple several trees and power lines. Most of the damage happening in the northern part of the county where in the city of Ariton last night. A tree hit a home and broke a window.
wdhn.com
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
luvernejournal.com
Brantley sustains EF-1 tornado impact Thursday
Crenshaw County residents sustained damage, downed trees, road closures, and power outages from an EF-1 tornado touching down Thursday afternoon, after EF-2 or EF-3 tornadoes left seven people dead and significant damage behind in Autauga, Dallas, Coffee, Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, Bullock,...
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
WTVM
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4. Updated: 8 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
wdhn.com
Road repaving continues in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala., (WDHN)—Phase 3A of the Enterprise resurfacing improvement project is on schedule to be completed in two months. City officials say that once done, it’ll mean 37 of 60 streets will be completed. Work along Dixie Drive started on Monday and is expected to be wrapped up...
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting phase of a new Opelika location with a targeted opening set for the first quarter of 2024, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings...
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County resident wins $30,000 in Mega Millions drawing Tuesday
An unidentified Crenshaw County resident started the New Year off with some good fortune courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery drawing held Tuesday. The resident won $30,000 on a ticket purchased in Burnsville, Mississippi, at 72 Express on U.S. Highway 72, with the numbers 7, 13, 15, 17, 18, and 9. The winning ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
wdhn.com
New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. (nat sound….. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham...
Opelika-Auburn News
New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs
The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
Childhood friend reflects on the life of Daleville woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bridgett Markoff wiped away tears as she recalls a horrific Monday evening when she got the news online that her childhood friend, Gracie Rivera died in a car crash. “Really hard to believe even still now I don’t wanna believe it I wanna be able to wake up, see her face […]
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
wdhn.com
Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
Comments / 0