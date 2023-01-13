Read full article on original website
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried Next to Her Son at Graceland—Meet Her 4 Children
She may have been Elvis’ daughter, but to Lisa Marie Presley’s kids, including actress Riley Keough, she was just their mom. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now What; and 2012’s Storm and Grace. Her first album reached Gold certification...
Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75
Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
ETOnline.com
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
Popculture
Amanda Kloots Reveals Death of Mother-in-Law
Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero. As E! News noted, Kloots shared the sad news about Lesley's passing on Friday via Instagram. Her death comes over two years after her son and Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero, died from complications caused by COVID-19. Kloots posted several...
ABC News
'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage announces engagement to Tessa Angermeier
Boy meets fiancee! "Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, shared a photo tagged in Owensville, Indiana, of the couple posing together in front of a lake, with Angermeier's left hand on display with a ring on that finger.
tvinsider.com
Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Legendary Italian Actress Was 95
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the most famous actresses of European and Hollywood cinema in the 1950s and 60s, has died. She was 95. The legendary movie star, known for her roles in films such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beautiful But Dangerous, passed away on Monday (January 16) in Rome, as confirmed by the Italian news agency ANSA.
Al Brown Dies: Col. Stan Valchek On ‘The Wire’ Was 83
Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit TV series The Wire, died Friday at 83. His talent manager announced the death on the official Facebook page for the late actor. Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father died in Las Vegas from Alheimer’s disease complications. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the Facebook statement said. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown also guest...
Legendary Stuntman Robbie Knievel Has Reportedly Passed Away at 60
Professional stuntman Robbie Knievel, best known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” who performed over 300 jumps in his career, has reportedly passed away at 60 years old. Robbie was the son of icon Evel Knievel, who passed in 2007. Article continues below advertisement. Robbie was known for setting 20...
NME
‘The Wire’ actor Al Brown has died aged 83
Al Brown, who played Stan Valchek in HBO‘s legendary series The Wire, has died at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by his daughter Jenny to TMZ, who report that Brown died in Las Vegas on Friday (January 13) after a battle with Alzheimer’s. After a...
