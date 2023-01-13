Read full article on original website
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
French court dismisses complicity in war crimes charge against TotalEnergies – lawyers
PARIS (Reuters) – A French court has dismissed charges of complicity in war crimes against oil major TotalEnergies, lawyers for the NGOs who brought the charge said in a statement. In October, the Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian organisation Razom We Stand filed a complaint with the anti-terrorism unit...
Hong Kong judge defends judiciary amid fears of ebbing independence
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top judge defended the independence of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled territory amid international and local criticism of deteriorating legal freedoms since a national security law was introduced in 2020. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said judges in the Asian financial hub could...
Pakistan’s largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) – A snap local election will be held in Pakistan’s most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province...
Davos 2023: Opposition leader says Russian move on Ukraine from Belarus unlikely
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Belarus’ exiled opposition leader said on Monday she did not think Russia would launch an offensive on Ukraine from Belarus after the two countries began military drills, but Moscow could launch more missiles strikes from its ally’s territory. Moscow and Minsk started joint...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey for NATO bid
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Russian missile attacks disrupt power in Kyiv, Kharkiv regions
(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian missile attacks on Saturday struck energy targets, causing new disruptions in energy supplies, particularly in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. “Unfortunately, there were hits on energy infrastructure,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “In this connection, the most difficult...
Beirut blast protesters say judiciary targets them not officials
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Relatives of those killed in the 2020 Beirut port blast say they have become targets of the judiciary instead of senior officials who have still not been held to account for the huge explosion that devastated Lebanon’s capital and killed 220 people. A dozen people...
Top US general visits training site for Ukrainian soldiers
GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany (AP) — Monday was just Day Two for Ukrainian soldiers at the U.S. military’s new training program, but the message was coming through loud and clear. These are urgent times. And the lessons they will get in the next five weeks on weapons, armored...
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission
LONDON (Reuters) – Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a “serious setback” to the European Union’s capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last...
Erdogan aide says time running out to ratify Sweden, Finland NATO bids
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey is running out of time to ratify NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland before it holds elections expected in May, a Turkish presidential spokesman said on Saturday. President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said Turkish ratification of the countries’ bids depended on how quickly...
Factbox – Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian executed by Tehran
(Reuters) – Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain. Here are some details about Akbari and his case:. – He served as deputy defence...
Paris’ Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
PARIS (Reuters) – The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights. Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital’s wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans “Woman. Life. Freedom” and “#StopExecutionsInIran,” one of the main chants of the protests.
Kuroda to attend Davos, depart shortly after closely-watched BOJ meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will travel to Davos and attend a panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting on Friday, the central bank said on Monday. Kuroda will depart on Wednesday, when the BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting that begins on...
WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality
LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it recommended that China monitor excess mortality from COVID-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there. China said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since...
Explainer-How does Japan’s yield curve control work?
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) is under fierce market attack, as investors test the bank’s commitment to capping bond yields with inflation above the BOJ’s target. The BOJ’s ultra-easy policy targets some short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year...
