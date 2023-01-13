ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Davos 2023: Opposition leader says Russian move on Ukraine from Belarus unlikely

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Belarus’ exiled opposition leader said on Monday she did not think Russia would launch an offensive on Ukraine from Belarus after the two countries began military drills, but Moscow could launch more missiles strikes from its ally’s territory. Moscow and Minsk started joint...
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey for NATO bid

ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but...
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Russian missile attacks disrupt power in Kyiv, Kharkiv regions

(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian missile attacks on Saturday struck energy targets, causing new disruptions in energy supplies, particularly in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. “Unfortunately, there were hits on energy infrastructure,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “In this connection, the most difficult...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...
Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany summoned Iran’s ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran’s human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. “I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the...
Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
Beirut blast protesters say judiciary targets them not officials

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Relatives of those killed in the 2020 Beirut port blast say they have become targets of the judiciary instead of senior officials who have still not been held to account for the huge explosion that devastated Lebanon’s capital and killed 220 people. A dozen people...
Russia produces first nuclear warheads for Poseidon super torpedo – TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has produced the first nuclear warheads for the Poseidon super torpedoes to be deployed on the Belgorod nuclear submarine, TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified defence source. “The first Poseidon ammunition loads have been manufactured, and the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the...
Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv – officials

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city’s mayor said. Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air...
Romania extradites suspected Hell’s Angels leader to U.S. on drug charges

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country’s Hell’s Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club’s country branch...
Paris’ Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians

PARIS (Reuters) – The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights. Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital’s wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans “Woman. Life. Freedom” and “#StopExecutionsInIran,” one of the main chants of the protests.
Somalia says it has seized key port town from al Shabaab

GAROWE, Somalia (Reuters) – Somalia’s government-led forces have captured an al Shabaab stronghold on the Indian Ocean, the defence minister said on Monday, in one of their most significant victories since launching an offensive against the Islamist group last year. The forces took the port town of Harardhere...
Death toll rises to 14 in Congo church attack claimed by Islamic State

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – The death toll from a church bombing in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday has risen to 14, an army spokesman said on Monday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the...

