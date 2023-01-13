Ben Simmons Admits He Is Being Too Passive After 0-Point Game

Ben Simmons scored 0 points in the Nets' loss to the Boston Celtics and recognized he can't be this passive going forward.

Ben Simmons is one of the most confusing players in the NBA. While he was never a scorer, Simmons used to be a safe bet for 12-18 points a game on good efficiency when he was making All-NBA teams and All-Star appearances. However, he hasn't been the same since 2021 and is one of the most passive scorers in the NBA.

His scoring average is a career-low 7.5 points this season, and the Nets need him to pick it up. His lack of scoring meant the Nets would score under 100 points and lose to the Boston Celtics even when Jayson Tatum had a bad game, and they were missing Jaylen Brown.

Simmons did put on a passing clinic and was solid defensively. After the game, he openly admitted he needs to be more aggressive to have more success.

"Being assertive and being aggressive. I think my team needs it, I give the ball away too many times when I know I can get buckets. That's all going to help my teammates and get them going."

Simmons has the ability still, it seems like it is a question of finding his confidence back. It's been half a season in Brooklyn now, and the hope will be that he can pick up a tiny bit of the scoring slack that Kevin Durant's injury has left.

Can The Brooklyn Nets Stay Afloat?

Kevin Durant has been playing absolute MVP-level basketball, and his injury is a massive blow. KD has also been a sensational defender this year, but the Nets showed they can maintain the defensive chops when he's gone. Can they do it offensively?

If Kyrie Irving can't give them 30 every game, Simmons needs to start contributing at least 10. He has amazing driving ability, but his fear of getting fouled and going to the line has severely impacted him. Hopefully, he can push through it and remind everyone what a beast he used to be just a few seasons ago.

