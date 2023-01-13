ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska governor gives predecessor Pete Ricketts a Senate seat he lost by 28 points 17 years earlier

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L04QI_0kDFlio600

New Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) on Thursday appointed his predecessor , former Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), to the Senate seat vacated by former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Jan. 8 when he resigned to become the new president of the University of Florida . Pillen said he had interviewed nine Republicans for the vacancy, and chose Ricketts because he believes he will win a special election for the seat in the fall and a full term in 2026. "I don't believe in placeholders," Pillen said.

The appointment is unsurprising because "Ricketts is the most established figure in the Nebraska GOP and supported Pillen as his successor to the governor's mansion," Aaron Blake writes at The Washington Post . "But the argument about Ricketts's political strength would have seemed utterly crazy less than two decades ago," when Ricketts lost a challenge to then-Sen. Ben Nelson (D-Neb.), 64 percent to 36 percent.

"Ricketts spent roughly $14 million of his own fortune on the 28-point loss," Blake notes . "As a Republican in Nebraska. And against a first-term senator who had only narrowly won office six years earlier. It's one of the biggest losses on record for a candidate who would later join the Senate." Ricketts, a wealthy son of TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts and part owner of the Chicago Cubs, will be the favorite to win the seat in his own right in November.

"Ricketts was a top backer of Pillen's campaign," and "Sasse did not resign until after Pillen was sworn in, allowing Ricketts to fill the seat without having to self-appoint himself," Politico reports . But "both Pillen and Ricketts brushed off questions about backroom deals when it came to filling the seat." Pillen may have put his thumb on the scale for the upcoming Senate races, but backroom deals are "not my DNA," he said Thursday.

Comments / 16

Absolutely
3d ago

This con has been in the works since pete had daddy write a check to the Pillen “campaign fund.”😉 who says crime doesn’t pay! 💰💰

Reply
14
Dawn Yankton
2d ago

Republicans way.... going to send us backwards instead of going forward with something new instead of the past...oh yes let's bring up trump and his traitors too while your at it....and McCarthy and Jordan refusing to cooperate with the investigation....and this goes two ways.... karma is waiting for these Republicans!! they will do themselves in and I'll be there watching...

Reply
5
Sandy Bowers
3d ago

Well this is just wrong! Why does Nebraska always get the shaft when it comes to governors?👎🤬

Reply(1)
14
Related
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: The Legislature reflects a conservative Republican state

Although the proof is in the pudding, whatever that means, the 2023 Legislature appears organized to deliver a largely conservative outcome following its early organizational gnashing of teeth. Not surprising in a conservative Republican state. And just what might be expected in a system of representative government that reflects the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
LINCOLN, NE
texasbreaking.com

Nebraska Proposes State Child Tax Credit 2023

Lincoln, Neb – The Nebraska Child Credit also known as Legislative Bill 294, was introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad. The bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children and could help almost 900,000 Nebraskan families. If the bill is approved, Nebraska will become one of the states...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska Lawmakers consider Legislative rule changes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Members of the Nebraska Legislature’s rule committee burnt the midnight oil Thursday evening. The group that is chaired by Western Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman considered 58 possible changes to the permanent rules that govern the legislature. One of the most contested rules that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas

Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Rule changes at Nebraska Legislature: 'Citizens have a very active role'

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans traveled a long way to testify 57 proposed rule changes at the Unicameral. State senators suggest rule changes every two years. The legislature's rule committee listened to dozens who support and oppose a variety of changes, including media access during executive sessions, secret ballots, and concealed carry.
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Bacon: Don’t rush to get rid of Santos

(CNN) - Embattled Republican Congressman George Santos is standing defiant, dismissing growing calls to resign, and now a Nebraska lawmaker is weighing in. Santos has admitted to lying about his background during his run for office, including past employment with Goldman & Sachs; as well as real estate properties he’s owned. He’s even said he graduated from the top of his class at Baruch College, a top New York college; and was a star volleyball player.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Week

House Judiciary Committee opens probe into Biden documents

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday announced that it was opening an investigation into classified documents found in President Biden's Delaware home, as well as his former office in Washington, D.C.  The committee, which has been led by the GOP since the new congressional term at the beginning of January, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland confirming their probe. The letter, penned by Judiciary Committee head Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) along with Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) said, "The American people deserve transparency and accountability." Garland had previously appointed Robert Hur, a former U.S. Attorney, as a special counsel to investigate...
WASHINGTON, DC
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
The Week

Biden declares emergencies in California, Alabama after natural disasters

President Biden over the weekend approved emergency declarations for California and Alabama, as both states continue to recover from a bout of natural disasters that have claimed numerous lives.  In separate statements, the White House announced that Biden had declared "major disaster" zones in the two states. The declarations will allocate federal funding for the hardest-hit areas. Biden's declaration makes funding available to Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz Counties in California, and Autauga and Dallas Counties in Alabama.  The decision by the president comes as both the Golden State and the Yellowhammer State face a mounting recovery from separate types of disasters — yet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy