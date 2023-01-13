ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Authorities Name Man in Killing of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy

The suspect in the fatal shooting of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was identified Saturday as Jesse Navarro, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident. Navarro was shot by one or more deputies and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department. Calhoun, 30, who had...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Family Demands Justice, Plans to Sue After LAPD Killing of Father in Westlake

The family of a man shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers said Friday that they plan to file a lawsuit, contending his slaying was unjustified. Takar Smith’s family and their lawyer said the father of six was going through a mental health crisis and that the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded should have contacted the department’s mental health assessment team. The lawyer said also that a kneeling Smith did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury when officers shot him dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of LA County

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:. Lancaster, Monday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

