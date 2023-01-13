KMAland Girls Basketball (1/12): Pivotal conference wins for Lo-Ma, Mount Ayr, Johnson-Brock, FCSH move to MUDECAS finals

Read full article on original website
Bishop Heelan leads 5 ranked KMAland boys hoops teams.
(KMAland) -- Five KMAland boys basketball teams are ranked in the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Bishop Heelan is the highest ranked KMAland squad, coming in at No. 4 in Class 3A. Grand View Christian (1A), Central Lyon (2A), Bondurant-Farrar (3A) and Cedar...
Clayburg, defense leading Coon Rapids-Bayard girls
(Coon Rapids) -- A recent win and a tight loss to one of Class 1A's top teams has instilled excitement and optimism into the Coon Rapids-Bayard girls basketball team. The Crusaders are 6-5 after a 47-26 win over Paton-Churdan on Friday night. "We started out slow," Coach Kaitlyn McAlister tells...
Top stars, best performances in Iowa high school boys basketball (Jan. 9-13)
By Barry Poe | Photo by Tyler Coe Here are some stars from the past week's high school boys basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Curtis Stenson, West Des Moines ValleyThe sophomore scored 18 points and handed out six ...
Balance leading IKM-Manning boys in recent success
(Manning) -- The IKM-Manning boys basketball team has shaken off a slow start and is playing some good basketball heading into a tough week. The Wolves (8-4) started the year 2-0, then suffered three straight losses to AHSTW, Tri-Center and Exira-EHK. Since then, IKM-Manning has wins over Treynor, Missouri Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and Riverside.
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/13): Glenwood, Underwood, Shenandoah, SWV, Syracuse, Conestoga post big nights
(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Underwood have five total finalists at the Bobcat Classic in Kansas, Shenandoah, SW Valley & Harlan showed well at the Ron Scott Duals, Syracuse won their home dual tournament & Conestoga was a winner at Superior in KMAland boys wrestling on Friday. BOBCAT CLASSIC (AT BASEHOR-LINWOOD)
Underwood shakes up WIC picture with 1-point win over AHSTW
(Underwood) -- Underwood's first win over AHSTW in four years doubled as a statement victory for the Eagles Friday night. Underwood (8-2, 6-2) controlled the second half and fought off a late charge from 2A No. 8 AHSTW (11-1, 9-1) to win a 54-53 thriller, handing the Vikings their first loss to a Western Iowa Conference opponent since February 23rd, 2021.
Williams, East Mills down Fremont-Mills for fifth straight win
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 victory over Fremont-Mills Friday. In a game that saw 47 total fouls called, the Wolverines (8-3) avenged their early-season loss to the Knights (8-4). “I think we played way better tonight,” East Mills head...
Underwood girls use defense, 27-4 stretch to beat AHSTW
(Underwood) -- The 2A No. 7 Underwood girls turned a close first half into an easy victory Friday night behind a stellar defense and a strong run in the second and third quarters. The Eagles (10-2, 5-0) struggled with AHSTW for a period, then used a 27-4 run early in...
Jirschele returning to Storm Chasers as manager
(Papillion) -- Former Omaha Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele is returning to the club to lead the coaching staff and team. The Storm Chasers announced the return of Jirschele as the manager on Friday, and he will be joined by pitching coach Dane Johnson, hitting coach Bijan Rademacher, assistant coach Chris Nelson, athletic trainer James Strong and strength and conditioning coach Yannick Plante.
Deborah Linn Meyers, 63, of Anita, IA
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Deborah they will be designated to many of her connected organizations and charities. Please mail them to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.
Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska for Wednesday
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska for Wednesday. The Weather Service Office in Valley Nebraska says the watch goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will run until 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties in the watch...
Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Richard “Richie” Neighbors, 95, of Anita, IA
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Neighbors Family and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:
KMAland schools warm up for SWIBA Honor Band Festival
(Atlantic) -- Students from over 20 school districts in Southwest Iowa are gathering Monday for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Festival. Atlantic High School plays host to this year's rendition of the annual festival, showcasing nearly 170 students from across KMAland. Among the area schools with quite the representation is the Clarinda School District which had 16 students selected between the 9th-10th grade ensemble and the 11th-12th grade group. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Clarinda 7-12 Band Director Courtney Ridge says students will get a unique opportunity to learn and play alongside other passionate musicians and learn from some of the top area educators.
Merlin Henry Rasmussen, age 79, Red Oak
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week
CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
Friday the 13th was lucky for Iowa Lottery players
Iowa Lottery players saw a lot of luck in the Friday the 13th Mega Millions® drawing while the night’s giant jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Maine. An lowa ticket was just one number away from having a share of the big prize, according to a news release. The final jackpot amount ended […]
