ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates

West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy