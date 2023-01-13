Read full article on original website
7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
Man's guilty plea leads to West Sacramento's first cold case conviction
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of a 2009 murder pled guilty, making it the first cold case conviction in the history of the West Sacramento Police Department. Robert Spurlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday for the June 13, 2009 murder of Monica Turknett. Spurlin was arrested...
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Sacramento County Thursday has been identified, along with the man he's accused of killing. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Lamar Brown, and his suspected killer as 55-year-old Christopher Funnie. Funnie is accused...
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
Man recovering after being stabbed in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is recovering after an early Sunday morning stabbing in Old Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the stabbing happened around 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 2nd Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect...
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
Man arrested after bomb threat hoax at Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were able to return to the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building in downtown Sacramento after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a building with a backpack and said there was a bomb inside....
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
Man allegedly led deputies on lengthy Sacramento County chase before arrest in standoff
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man who allegedly led deputies a long chase throughout the north area of Sacramento County was arrested after a two-hour standoff with the sheriff's office Thursday morning. Deputies initially responded in the early morning hours to two calls reporting a man making threats with...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested in Citrus Heights after a several hours long standoff with police Saturday. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, according to officials.
'Care first, jails last' policy recommended for incarcerated people in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors accepted a list Tuesday of recommendations from the county mental health board on cutting down incarceration rates and improving the behavioral health of inmates. Among the themes presented by the mental health board were:. Expanding community-based services that can...
Thousands gather in Sacramento to honor life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A celebration for the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. brought thousands of people into Sacramento Sunday. Representatives from more than 30 churches came together under one roof to honor the life of Dr. King. "We want to make sure that the community never forgets...
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
Family of woman shot, killed by Stockton Police officer files suit against city
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of Tracy Gaeta, who was shot and killed by a Stockton Police Department officer in Feb. 2022, has filed suit against the City of Stockton, Stockton Police Department's former Chief Eric Jones and the officer who fatally shot her. The complaint, filed in the...
Transparency in law enforcement: When must agencies release body cam video?
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Transparency in law enforcement: that’s the goal of a state law that requires agencies to release officers’ body camera video in serious cases — under certain circumstances. Which cases trigger the law, however, could be up for interpretation. That’s what ABC10 is...
Brazilian steakhouse opening in Roseville early this year
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Roseville in early 2023. Galpão Gaucho will offer 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant. “We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part...
Forbes ranks Sacramento as best place to live in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is California's best place to live in 2023, according to analysts at Forbes who released a list of the state's best cities. Modesto was ranked as the eighth best place to live followed by Oxnard, Vallejo, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. Bakersfield was...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
Roseville ranked 7th for happiest residents in the US
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville has been ranked among the U.S. cities with the happiest residents, according to a new study. The study, conducted by SmartAsset.com, factored in the cost of living, physical and mental health, and overall quality of life. They analyzed 200 of the largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The analysis was based on 13 metrics falling into three categories including personal finance, well-being and quality of life.
