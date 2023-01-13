SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO