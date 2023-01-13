ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Sacramento County Thursday has been identified, along with the man he's accused of killing. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Lamar Brown, and his suspected killer as 55-year-old Christopher Funnie. Funnie is accused...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Man recovering after being stabbed in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is recovering after an early Sunday morning stabbing in Old Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the stabbing happened around 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 2nd Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
SUISUN CITY, CA
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested in Citrus Heights after a several hours long standoff with police Saturday. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, according to officials.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
STOCKTON, CA
Brazilian steakhouse opening in Roseville early this year

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Roseville in early 2023. Galpão Gaucho will offer 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant. “We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Forbes ranks Sacramento as best place to live in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is California's best place to live in 2023, according to analysts at Forbes who released a list of the state's best cities. Modesto was ranked as the eighth best place to live followed by Oxnard, Vallejo, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. Bakersfield was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Roseville ranked 7th for happiest residents in the US

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville has been ranked among the U.S. cities with the happiest residents, according to a new study. The study, conducted by SmartAsset.com, factored in the cost of living, physical and mental health, and overall quality of life. They analyzed 200 of the largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The analysis was based on 13 metrics falling into three categories including personal finance, well-being and quality of life.
ROSEVILLE, CA
