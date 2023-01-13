ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 51 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days, 130-118 on Monday, for their seventh straight victory. Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for...
BOSTON, MA
LeBron hits 38K, but Embiid leads 76ers past Lakers 113-112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games. Russell Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antetokounmpo to miss 3rd straight game as Bucks host Pacers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a third straight game due to left knee soreness when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Monday afternoon. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on the Bucks’ injury report and participated in pregame warmups, but coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday the two-time MVP won’t be playing. Antetokounmpo also didn’t play in either of the Bucks’ two losses at Miami on Thursday and Saturday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming “Big Moment Fella Performance” over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons missed the Brooklyn Nets’ 112-102 loss the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, though will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. The Nets announced shortly before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

