Julie Chrisley's Daughters Savannah and Lindsie Tell Her to 'Fight the Good Fight' in 50th Birthday Tribute

By Kelly Wynne, Ingrid Vasquez
People
 3 days ago
Gloria Williams
2d ago

Happy Birthday,Julie. Your family series had made me laugh so hard ,😄😃😀 through the years Your family became a house hold name in my house. Everyday we go through Trials and Tribulations. It is up to us in how we handle them .GOD forgive us and give us lots of chances ,to repent and start over. Your life hasn't ended, it just begun. Now you can show GOD you will be a vessel for him and nit th u s worldly things on earth. There is always a light ✨️ at the end of the tunnel. This is GOD 🌎 world and he created us to walk in his image.We may sometimes fall from grace ,but he give us mercy to start over. It's something he have seen in you ,that he want you to share with his people. You and had raised your family and then took in Chloe and raising her. GOD give us blessings that we need ,Sometime old Satan a step in and throw us a cure ball of temptation.GOD BLESS😇😇😇😇😇😇

Tanya Salinas
3d ago

ahh Julie happy birthday stay strong ...ur a fighter u will b ok u have a very strong fam waitin for u..and u have us as fans...much luv

Dianne Howard
3d ago

that was awesome tribute to your Mom. Happy Birthday Julie !@ Keep praying and smile bc God has your back ! 🙏 ❤️

