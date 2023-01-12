Most Viewed / New Details: Highway 30 landslide site still under repair

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) continues to develop a permanent solution to stabilize the hillside along Highway 30 north of Clatskanie, the site of a massive landslide that occurred Nov. 29.

In late December, another landslide occurred along Highway 18 at Otis, blocking much of the busy route to the central Oregon Coast for a time.

The Highway 18 slide has been cleared and the hillside stabilized.

Both slides illustrate the continuing landslide danger along the two highways.

ODOT’s David House said for now, travel is limited at the scene of the Highway 30 landside. In the following conversation, House describes the process following the slide and what is being done to prevent further slides.

The Chief: What specifically was done to help prevent another slide at the Highway 30 site?

David House: We have a scaling contractor removing loose debris. We are closing one travel lane permanently to create catchment for falling debris. We may never be able to prevent another slide in the same area. We are planning a project to remove additional debris from the hill and create more room for debris to be caught at the base, off of the road. That has not been scheduled yet.

The Chief: How much debris was taken away during the cleanup at the site and where was that debris deposited?

House: About 2,000 cubic yards and counting. The contractor disposed of the debris.

The Chief: What specifically was done at the Highway 18 slide site (Otis) to help prevent another incident?

House: Scaling was completed to remove the remained loose material from the slope to prevent additional debris falling onto the roadway.

The Chief: How much debris was taken away during the Highway 18 slide cleanup and where was the debris deposited?

House: We removed about 800 cubic yards. Any rocks larger than 2 feet were hauled to an ODOT stockpile for future use. The remainder of the debris became property of the contractor.

The Chief: We have reported before about the landslide dangers along Oregon’s hillside roadways. Given these latest landslides (Highway 30 and Highway 18) over the past two months, what specifically is ODOT doing to check the landslide dangers and, more importantly, what projects are planned and where in Columbia and Lincoln Counties to prevent the slides?

House: Oregon, especially the Coast Range, is geologically active. The land is always on the move through erosion and the long-term impacts of tectonic uplift – as in millions of years.

Both these events occurred under high-wind conditions. Severe weather – especially last week with heavy rainfall saturating the ground followed by high winds – can cause even the strongest trees to come down, and trees on slopes above highways can bring down material with their roots.

No repair is permanent – it’s an ongoing maintenance job to scale rock, adjust “catchment” basins to catch small slides, and deal with extreme weather impacts.

The Chief: Again, what are ODOT’s recommendations to drivers about the landslide potential this winter and into spring?

House: Avoid distractions while driving and drive according to weather conditions. ODOT posts warning signs in areas where slides are common and often publicizes alerts when severe weather is on the way, but it is up to drivers to take extra care when driving in anything other than bright sunny days with dry pavement and no wind. Even in the best weather, drivers need to slow down for wet weather and poor visibility in winter, and avoid distractions especially phones while driving.

Go to TripCheck.com for road and weather information and follow developments of the local landslides at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print version of The Chief.