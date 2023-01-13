Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dinner for Two at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Start planning your Valentine’s Day weekend at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville. Enjoy a Sweetheart Dinner for Two that includes a bottle of wine, a three-course meal, and live music. Tickets are $75.00 per couple. Call Deer Creek Winery at 814-354-7392 to make your...
Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
Vintage lures and more available at Tri-County Trout Sport Show & Flea Market
After a two-year hiatus during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the Tri-County Trout Club is back for its 17th Sport Show & Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The club moved the show from Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2’s social center to Patterson Hall at the Guardian Angels Parish- Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison Township’s Natrona Heights section. Admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Ginny
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Ginny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Ginny is a female German Shepherd Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, Ginny is friendly, loyal,...
Busy weekend continues for fire crews as fire breaks out in Waterford home
Fire crews in Waterford were busy overnight. Crews responded to an electrical fire in the attic of a house located in the 10000 block of Tiger Lily Lane in Waterford. Many emergency and Penelec vehicles responded to the scene. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
Vehicle Slams into Fire Hydrant, Wooden Fence Along Pittsburgh Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after his vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Sandycreek Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, on Pittsburgh Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say...
Bettie Jean Miles
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish. She was preceded...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
M.L.King Day – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 32. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY. Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman. Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car on Vandergrift Bridge
A pedestrian was taken to a hospital via helicopter Sunday night after being hit by a car on the Vandergrift bridge, authorities said. Vandergrift police and firefighters responded to the incident on the bridge at 6:21 p.m. Sunday, closing it to traffic as a helicopter was set to land at a nearby YMCA, according to a Westmoreland County Public Safety supervisor. The span has since reopened to traffic.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a large bowl, combine oil, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss gently. Sprinkle with cheese. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. -Bring to room temperature before serving. Cut...
Ruth E. Kiehl
Ruth E. Kiehl, 95, of Hawthorn, passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 9, 1928, in New Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Crawford) McGregor. She married Theodore C. Kiehl on July 26, 1947, and he...
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
Jerry Harold Fair
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023. Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy. He was...
Police Seeking Information Regarding Burglary of Penelec Substation in Canal Township
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a burglary of the Penelec Substation in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Penelec Substation at 2350 Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief and theft on Thursday, January 12.
