ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
New York Post

Shaq roasted over ‘crooked’ haircut: ‘Stephen A. Shaq’

It’s “Stephen A. Shaq.” “NBA on TNT” Tuesdays are back with Shaquille O’Neal, Adam Lefkoe, Candace Parker and the newest member of their crew, former NBA player Jamal Crawford. And the show debuted with Shaq showing off a hilarious hair makeover inspired by Stephen A. Smith. O’Neal had his co-hosts cracking up during the pregame show prior to the Thunder-Heat game when he showed off a fresh lineup that was similar to Smith’s ‘do. But first, he stopped by NBA TV with Kristen Ledlow and Channing Frye.  “I’ve been told though that our Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, is not available,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2now.com

Rams-Seahawks Officiating Upset Executives and Coaches, per Report

The game played a huge role in deciding the playoff matchups. Multiple NFL executives and coaches complained about the officiating in last week’s game between the Seahawks and Rams and are calling for the league to review its practices for hiring and training referees, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy