A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
abc27.com
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania: Week of Jan. 13
(STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic...
FOX43.com
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in town. Two of its last remaining banks have closed.
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
explore venango
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
explore venango
Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
explore venango
Area Man Crashes Jeep into Parked Car Along Route 268
KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man crashed his Jeep into a parked car in Karns City Borough last Tuesday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, along State Route 268, on Main Street, in Karns City Borough, Butler County.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
explore venango
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Farm Show 2023 by the numbers
HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The 2023 PA Farm show officially wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14. “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is our heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. It’s the food on our tables. It’s the foundation of our economy. It’s our future. Our roots and the progress we have planted and nourished have been on display for the past eight days. We are truly Rooted in Progress.”
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.
Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Whopping Debt of $13.2B Responsible for Constantly Growing Toll Prices
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s whopping debt of $13.2 billion is putting a heavy burden on turnpike users who have to deal with continuous increases in toll prices, writes Eileen Anderson for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Turnpike’s debt, which is higher than Pennsylvania’s total debt of $11 billion, was revealed by...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Fire Hydrant, Wooden Fence Along Pittsburgh Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after his vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Sandycreek Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, on Pittsburgh Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say...
27 First News
How warm has January been?
We are about halfway through January, and while it was a colder weekend, it has been a mild month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania as temperatures climbed as high as 60°. Let’s look at how the temperatures have been through the first half of the month.
venangoextra.com
Scaffolding removal at 100 Seneca
The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down. Amid the winter conditions, Jeff Sheets and his crew from Arsenal Scaffold of New York City, which has a branch in Pittsburgh, have started taking down the scaffolding around the former bank building.
Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards are getting a new look in 2023
(WTAJ) — The new year marks a change to the Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards, here’s what you can expect. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced all 2023 medical marijuana patient and caregiver cards will come with a slightly different look. While the card may look different, there is no change whatsoever to its function. […]
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 34. Light northwest wind. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind. M.L.King Day – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Calm wind. Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around...
