Horizon nerf could return to Apex Legends soon as dev says change wasn’t ‘fully ready’

Apex Legends has a wealth of changes with each new season and split, introducing collection events and cosmetics, updates to existing maps, limited time game modes, and changes to the balance of its playable cast. However, one character recently received a nerf that was not announced in the patch notes for the latest update, the Spellbound collection event.
This is every spawn location in Call of Duty’s DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.
Nemesis and Showmaker identify the biggest problems mages have in League

It’s a well-known fact that Riot Games loves playing favorites in League of Legends, with “drain-tank” champions like Udyr, Hecarim, and Olaf virtually being the main characters of Summoner’s Rift. As a result, mages and AD carries are often left in the dirt to fend off for themselves. As two masters of mid lane, Nemesis and Showmaker recently took it upon themselves to define mages’ most striking issues in the game.
YamatoCannon returns to Liiv SANDBOX in surprise new role

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has made a return to Liiv SANDBOX and the LCK today but in a new, surprising role. The 27-year-old joined the team as a content creator. This marks the beginning of a break from competitive play for the Swede, who had been playing or coaching in League of Legends since 2011.
Both mid-season Apex events have beaten season launch’s player highs for first time ever

Apex Legends’ concurrent player base has been steadily growing since 2021 and it’s starting to break a few of its own records along the way. The battle royal title is a fast-paced, action-packed, joyride players flock to, even years after the hype has settled. Apex likes to reward its player base with a ton of different events that celebrate skin collecting, the holidays, and limited-time modes players can have a crack at. These events draw in players left, right, and center and it’s clearly a winning strategy.
Ambition breaks down flashy but useless Lee Sin combo in League

The Blind Monk has for years been one of the most skill-demanding and mechanically-intensive League of Legends champions that has a long list of testing combos that separate the true masters of Eastern arts from filled junglers looking for a carry. But not all high-Elo Lee Sins are masterminds of combos, and not all combos are useful.
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
What’s a TFT Set 8 Monster Party! and how to watch

Riot Games has included Teamfight Tactics regional competitions for the EMEA Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! season, which includes a new tournament called Monster Party!. A total of eight EMEA players will show off the TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1 meta this weekend through a new regional competition called Monster Party! The tournament showcases a new point system that includes Hexcharged points, allowing players to earn up to 16 points in one game.
Where to use the Retro Runway Fridge key in DMZ

In Warzone‘s DMZ mode, players will come across several locked areas at the beginning of a match. These locked areas, buildings, caches, and toolboxes can be opened with corresponding keys. The Retro Runway Fridge is one of the locked caches in the DMZ, and players must have its respective key to unlock and get its loot. Remember, players can store up to 20 keys in their key inventory which can be used to unlock buildings in different matches.
These 2 League tanks have reigned supreme in the mid lane in Patch 13.1

Mid lane is usually home to mages and assassins in League of Legends, but lately, two tanks have dominated the position. Singed and Zac have the highest win rate in the role in Platinum+ rankings, with the pair boasting 55.13 and 54.17 percent win rates, respectively, according to U.GG. Both...
When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?

Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards. Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know...
These are all of the WoW Dragonflight transmogs, toys, and mounts available at the Trading Posts

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has massively expanded Azeroth through the introduction of the Dragon Isles and all of its raids, dungeons, quests, and other activities. Trading Posts is another new feature set to make its debut in Blizzard’s latest expansion. Available to players in Stormwind and Orgrimmar, the respective capital cities of the Alliance and Horde, players will be able to purchase a new slew of unique items.
Huni finds new home in the LCK for 2023 after retiring from League pro play

A familiar face will join the Korean casting and analyst desk for the 2023 LCK season. Former TSM top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has become an analyst for Riot Games and is confirmed to be appearing on the LCK broadcast this season after an announcement video was shared by the LCK Global Youtube channel.
Dot Esports’ League of Legends esports global power rankings: 2023 preseason

After an unusually long offseason, the 2023 professional League of Legends regular season is here. Most teams around the globe will enter the new year with a brand new look, complete with different rosters and lineups that will ultimately compete for a chance at hoisting the Summoner’s Cup in Korea later this year.

