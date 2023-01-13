Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Utah Utes fall to USC Trojans On Road
LOS ANGELES – The Utah Utes travelled to the Galen Center in California to take on the USC Trojans on Saturday. The Utes are coming off of a tough loss against No. 7 UCLA, 68-49. The Trojans last game was a 7-point home victory against the Colorado Buffaloes. USC...
Edge Rusher Peter Bario Commits to UCLA Football As Walk-On
Another class of 2023 recruit has announced his intentions to join the Bruins next fall, giving them more depth on the edge.
College of the Sequoias Transfer OL Caleb Walker Commits to UCLA
The community college offensive lineman is joining the Bruins for 2023, adding much-needed depth up front.
kslsports.com
Utah Women Win Thriller Against Arizona On Free-Throws
SALT LAKE CITY – After nearly a month away from the Huntsman Center, the No. 10 Utes returned home to take on the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in an exciting Top 25 battle in women’s hoops. Utah and Arizona spent much of the game going back and forth...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Pepperdine
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team bounced back in the win column defeating Pepperdine 91-81. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s fourth conference win of the season. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore had a nice bounce-back game against Pepperdine after being...
sports360az.com
Pac-12 top 10: Key players return for Utah and Washington, a Big Ten exit, a USC legend passes and other top stories from the week
Our quick-hitting recap of the top Pac-12 storylines from the week …. Quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe announced they’re returning for the 2023 season, instantly elevating the Utes to contender status in what should be a loaded conference. There is one significant unknown in Salt Lake...
kslsports.com
Future BYU Game At East Carolina Moved To 2025 Season
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is keeping a road trip to East Carolina University on their future schedules. East Carolina unveiled their future non-conference schedules on Monday, and BYU’s road trip to Greenville, North Carolina, has been moved from the 2024 season to 2025. Initially, the game was...
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant talks USC official visit, set for Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his final official visit to USC over the weekend and will take the next few weeks to lock his decision. Pleasant already visited Boston College, Cal, Oregon and UCLA. He has already visited USC a number of times unofficially and was on campus for his official trip.
247Sports
Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson looking forward to the time with Utah this weekend
With most of their recruiting for the 2023 cycle almost complete, focus has not only shifted to the transfer portal but to the future. With a weekend available for visitors, Utah will be welcoming a good collection of 2024 prospects, many of whom come from within the state but all are priorities for the Utes this next cycle.
suunews.net
The Flippin’ Birds take second place in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet
In the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, Southern Utah University’s Flippin’ Birds came home with a second place finish. SUU’s 196.175 points trailed only the University of Utah Red Rocks’ 197.750. The Utah State University Aggies scored 195.800, which placed them third. They were followed by...
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pepperdine
The BYU Cougars will have to get back on that horse after a disappointing loss to Gonzaga Thursday. Gonzaga visited the Marriott Center and defeated BYU in the last seconds, 75-74. That brought the Cougars to 3-2 in conference play and 13-7 overall. That loss to Gonzaga was BYU’s second at the Marriott Center this year.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Loses To Seattle, Streak Ends At 11
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines took on the Seattle University Redhawks at home in the UCCU Center on Saturday. The Wolverines came into this game as the hottest team in the Western Athletic Conference, winning 11 straight and 12 of the last 13. The Redhawks have played well also, winning 8 of their last 11.
kslsports.com
Kara Eaker Conquers The Best Of Utah Meet
WEST VALLEY, UT – Kara Eaker was a big get for the Red Rocks in last season’s signing class, but unfortunately, fans had to wait a while to really see her in action. The wait was definitely worth it. The Team U.S.A. alternate for the Tokyo Olympics started...
kslsports.com
In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight
WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
ksl.com
Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color
PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
