Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Utes fall to USC Trojans On Road

LOS ANGELES – The Utah Utes travelled to the Galen Center in California to take on the USC Trojans on Saturday. The Utes are coming off of a tough loss against No. 7 UCLA, 68-49. The Trojans last game was a 7-point home victory against the Colorado Buffaloes. USC...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Women Win Thriller Against Arizona On Free-Throws

SALT LAKE CITY – After nearly a month away from the Huntsman Center, the No. 10 Utes returned home to take on the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in an exciting Top 25 battle in women’s hoops. Utah and Arizona spent much of the game going back and forth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Pepperdine

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team bounced back in the win column defeating Pepperdine 91-81. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s fourth conference win of the season. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore had a nice bounce-back game against Pepperdine after being...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Future BYU Game At East Carolina Moved To 2025 Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is keeping a road trip to East Carolina University on their future schedules. East Carolina unveiled their future non-conference schedules on Monday, and BYU’s road trip to Greenville, North Carolina, has been moved from the 2024 season to 2025. Initially, the game was...
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pepperdine

The BYU Cougars will have to get back on that horse after a disappointing loss to Gonzaga Thursday. Gonzaga visited the Marriott Center and defeated BYU in the last seconds, 75-74. That brought the Cougars to 3-2 in conference play and 13-7 overall. That loss to Gonzaga was BYU’s second at the Marriott Center this year.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Loses To Seattle, Streak Ends At 11

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines took on the Seattle University Redhawks at home in the UCCU Center on Saturday. The Wolverines came into this game as the hottest team in the Western Athletic Conference, winning 11 straight and 12 of the last 13. The Redhawks have played well also, winning 8 of their last 11.
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Kara Eaker Conquers The Best Of Utah Meet

WEST VALLEY, UT – Kara Eaker was a big get for the Red Rocks in last season’s signing class, but unfortunately, fans had to wait a while to really see her in action. The wait was definitely worth it. The Team U.S.A. alternate for the Tokyo Olympics started...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight

WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color

PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

