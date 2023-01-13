ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer

DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals

DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief

SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
SEMINOLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

YMCA names development team for 11-acre site

Prominent local developers Jon Daou and Blake Whitney Thompson will lead the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg’s newest project. The YMCA announced this week it has selected to work with the real estate duo, who formed a joint venture between the Blake Investment Partners and Eastman Equity firms, to redevelop the Jim and Heather Gills YMCA campus at the corner of First Avenue South and 34th Street.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Destin Log

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL

