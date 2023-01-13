Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer
DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
NAACP, Tampa police union meet over controversial city council endorsement survey
TAMPA, Fla. — At a closed-door meeting this week with the Hillsborough County NAACP and members of the Black law enforcement community, leaders of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association heard grievances about the union’s controversial city council endorsement questionnaire that raised concerns of racial bias. “It was a...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals
DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
Seafood Festival kicks off as city leaders look at John's Pass future
City leaders say the long-term goal of one proposal on the table is to keep John's Pass Village viable.
Beach Beacon
Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief
SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
Bands showcase talents for St. Pete MLK Day celebration
Late into Sunday night, hot breath made a stark contrast against the chilly St. Petersburg air at Campbell Park as bands danced and chanted in the band showcase portion of the city's MLK Day celebration weekend.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate and volunteer across the Tampa Bay area.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
flaglerlive.com
DeSantis’ Attack on New College Is Latest Poisoning of Public Education
Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning...
stpetecatalyst.com
YMCA names development team for 11-acre site
Prominent local developers Jon Daou and Blake Whitney Thompson will lead the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg’s newest project. The YMCA announced this week it has selected to work with the real estate duo, who formed a joint venture between the Blake Investment Partners and Eastman Equity firms, to redevelop the Jim and Heather Gills YMCA campus at the corner of First Avenue South and 34th Street.
Destin Log
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
