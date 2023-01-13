SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.

SEMINOLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO