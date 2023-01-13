ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley

Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice

It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth

The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls

Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Dan Lanning takes in-home visit to 5-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of OV in Eugene

One of the biggest remaining targets on the Oregon Ducks’ horizon in the 2023 recruiting class is 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor. In fact, we can remove the “one of” classification in that previous sentence; Harbor is the biggest target remaining for Dan Lanning and the Ducks as national signing day draws closer. While Harbor, the No. 16 player in the nation, will be taking an official visit to the University of Oregon at the end of the month, a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong on Tuesday showed that Lanning is planning to see the 5-star on an in-home visit in the...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts

Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Latest NBA trade buzz with deadline less than a month away

This year's NBA trade deadline is on February 9th so it's fast approaching. With the Boston Celtics you never know as they tend to get deals made that no one was talking about, but with the league's best record they aren't' expected to rock the ship much. They could still make a smaller deal using a TPE, but they already owe their 2023 1st round pick to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade.
Yardbarker

Lonzo Ball remains upbeat despite being away from competitive basketball for the longest time in his life

Being away from the game you love can be difficult, especially when you’re used to the high intensity of competitive basketball. But Lonzo Ball is staying positive despite not being able to suit up for the Chicago Bulls since January 14, 2022. After going through two knee surgeries last year, the former UCLA star has kept himself busy during this challenging period by focusing on his skills and putting in the work necessary to get back on the court.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Miami Heat Took A Shot At Grayson Allen After They Beat The Bucks

At any given point in time in the NBA, you'll have players who get labeled as villains due to their trash talk or their antics on the court and Grayson Allen is definitely one of them. There is a lot to admire about the way the Milwaukee Bucks have established themselves as one of the NBA's heavyweights but Allen's presence on their roster has drawn the ire of fans quite often.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy