Male juvenile shot in central Toledo by multiple suspects wearing masks
TOLEDO, Ohio — A male was shot Monday afternoon in central Toledo after three suspects opened fire. Toledo police responded to the area of Kent and Sherman streets just before 3:30 p.m. Police told WTOL 11 one juvenile male was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DPD: Man dies in shooting on city's west side
A man has died after being shot on Detroit's west side Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department.
New Interim Toledo Police chief lays out plans for the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Interim Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle isn’t taking his new role at the Toledo Police Department as a short-term assignment. “I’m just not going to sit here and go, ‘OK, here we go we’re going to wait’. No, we’re still pushing forward,” said Chief Troendle.
Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
Upper level of a family home damaged in fire, TFRD says
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a family home after it caught fire Saturday night. The fire took place on Kopernick Avenue near Nebraska Avenue around 9 p.m. Crews say the second floor of the home is badly damaged but no one was home...
TFRD investigates two structure fires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
Seneca Co. high school student arrested Thursday for threatening violence
ATTICA, Ohio — A 15-year-old Seneca East High School student was arrested Thursday and charged with inducing panic after the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received information that the student was "threatening violent tendencies in school." The student is being held at a juvenile detention center until further judicial proceedings....
Ottawa Hills students describe experience during school threat hoax
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Friday morning at the Ottawa Hills school district quickly turned into a terrifying situation for students, staff and parents as the high school and elementary school were placed on lockdown after a swatting call to 911 reported a person inside of the high school with a gun.
Local officials, activists discuss violence against youth in light of DeAsia Green's death
TOLEDO, Ohio — The death of 15-year-old DeAsia Green has community activists like Shawn Mahone Sr calling for a community-wide effort from youth and parents on how to prevent further tragedies. Mahone uses boot camp programs to help the kids who he says make unhealthy choices in life. And...
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
Leading Edge | January 15, 2023
Toledo’s new interim police chief Mike Troendle talks about his his plans for the department. New city prosecutor Rebecca Facey discusses domestic violence.
Panic at DeAsia Green vigil can't stop celebration of life, calls for justice, violence intervention leader says
TOLEDO, Ohio — As family, friends and loved ones grieved for and celebrated the life of DeAsia Green during a vigil Tuesday, in the same north Toledo alley her body was found in just one day before, a gunshot-like bang interrupted the proceedings and sent attendees scrambling. Police later...
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
Downtown Perrysburg hosted their annual Winterfest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg hosted its 13th annual Winterfest Friday and Saturday. The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Downtown Perrysburg website. The city streets were lined with ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations. The website also says there was an inflatable polar bear,...
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
The family of a 15-year-old homicide victim honors her with vigil
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo police continue to investigate the case of DeAsia Green, who was found shot in the head in an alley on Page Street, her family held a vigil at the scene of the crime in her honor. According to her mother, the 15-year-old was last...
