Toledo, OH

13abc.com

New Interim Toledo Police chief lays out plans for the department

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Interim Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle isn’t taking his new role at the Toledo Police Department as a short-term assignment. “I’m just not going to sit here and go, ‘OK, here we go we’re going to wait’. No, we’re still pushing forward,” said Chief Troendle.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Upper level of a family home damaged in fire, TFRD says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a family home after it caught fire Saturday night. The fire took place on Kopernick Avenue near Nebraska Avenue around 9 p.m. Crews say the second floor of the home is badly damaged but no one was home...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigates two structure fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
WTOL-TV

Leading Edge | January 15, 2023

Toledo’s new interim police chief Mike Troendle talks about his his plans for the department. New city prosecutor Rebecca Facey discusses domestic violence.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Downtown Perrysburg hosted their annual Winterfest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg hosted its 13th annual Winterfest Friday and Saturday. The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Downtown Perrysburg website. The city streets were lined with ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations. The website also says there was an inflatable polar bear,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

