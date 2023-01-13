Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International
Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
Golf.com
2 ‘defining’ tips that made Brad Faxon one of the greatest putters ever
“Say, oh, you’re lucky, you were just born a good putter,” Faxon said this week on The Rick Shiels Golf Show Podcast. “I’m like, that’s an insult because the amount of work that goes into it started as a child, when you didn’t think of it as work. When you spent all of these times hitting putts on the green, or you were playing with your friends, or practicing late at night.
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka And Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Saudi International
Two-time winner of the event, Johnson, and Major winners, Koepka and DeChambeau will, once again, be teeing it up at the tournament
thegolfnewsnet.com
Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio
Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Si Woo Kim at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii?
Si Woo Kim was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii riding high, with the South Korean star making birdie on the final hole at Waialae Country Club that wound up being the winning putt in the Aloha State. After he got a lei, as...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
With nine of the top 15 players on the leaderboard entering the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii trying to claim a maiden PGA Tour title, it seemed likely a first-time winner would emerge in Honolulu on Sunday. Si Woo Kim had other ideas. The 27-year-old South Korean,...
'A Colossal Waste Of Time' - Azinger On PGA Tour Player Advisory Council
The 1993 PGA Champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner didn't hold back on what he thought of the PAC
Adam Scott has 'embarrassing reason' for not including WM Phoenix Open on his 2023 PGA Tour schedule
Adam Scott shot four rounds in the 60s to earn a top-25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, “fairly solid stuff” by his own standards. After two starts in Hawaii to begin 2023, the 42-year-old will now take a month off to practice and relax back home in Australia before returning to action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Feb. 16-19. That means Scott will use his one “Get Out of a Designed Event Free” card on the WM Phoenix Open the week prior. So why skip the Greatest Show on Grass?
Golf.com
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Golf.com
Why new mom Paula Creamer is more motivated than ever to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns
Long ago, the Pink Panther proved she was a winner. Her most recent prize? Motherhood. A new beginning. And now, at 36, the chance to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns. (This interview was originally published in the November/December 2022 issue of GOLF.) ***. On the phone...
Golf.com
Tour pro was 87 yards away — then hit 7 shots (!) and dropped 24 spots
Ben An’s ball went up, then rolled back down to him. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then he fell. In a disastrous sequence during...
It’s time for the shady, Saudi-funded LIV vs. PGA golf war to end
With the PGA Tour returning after a Christmas break and the new Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf Series set to begin its 2023 schedule on Feb. 24, you might think that peace has broken out in the world of professional golf. Think again. In fact, golf’s civil war is threatening to boil over. In the courts, LIV Golf is now seeking to establish whether the PGA Tour was responsible for funding anti-Saudi protests held by groups such as 9/11 Justice and 9/11 Families United outside LIV Golf events last year, including one at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ. In return, the PGA...
golfmagic.com
Some MASSIVE Changes in 2023! PING G430 Irons Review
- The quality of ball-striking and dispersion with these new irons is extremely impressive. - The extra distance with these irons can help a wide range of golfers. - The sound and feel have been improved since the last PING iron release. - The look of the irons is a...
World No. 2 Nelly Korda signs with TaylorMade, Nike to start 2023 season
Nelly Korda’s 2023 changes aren’t limited to her apparel. Shortly after an announcement that she’s joined the Nike staff, TaylorMade posted that the World No. 2 had joined its roster. Beginning this week at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Florida,...
golfmagic.com
LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda signs with Nike Golf, joining Tom Kim
World No.2 and former Women's PGA Championship winner Nelly Korda has signed an apparel deal with Nike Golf, adding to the company's loaded roster of athletes. Korda used to wear J. Lindeberg clothing on the LPGA Tour, but now the 24-year-old has joined the brand associated with some of sport's biggest icons such as Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.
Top PGA TOUR players descend on desert, set to compete in 64th edition of the American Express
Golf eats, breathes, and sleeps here in the Coachella valley. This week we welcome back the world's very best for the 64th edition of the American Express. And it's a little different than in years past, but it’s still the PGA TOUR show at America's Western Home of Golf. “We have a week of showtime The post Top PGA TOUR players descend on desert, set to compete in 64th edition of the American Express appeared first on KESQ.
Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball 2023 Review
Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball 2023 continues the fine performance of this low compression ball.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 vs Callaway Paradym Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Which of these brand new drivers for 2023 might be better for your game? We analyse the pros and cons of each
Golf.com
2023 Sony Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Hawaii
We’ve officially reached the final round of the Sony Open, and plenty is at stake in Hawaii. Hayden Buckley, a PGA Tour sophomore, leads heading into the final round at Waiʻalae Country Club as he looks for his first career victory. Two strokes behind him is four-time winner Chris Kirk, as well as David Lipsky and Ben Taylor, both of whom are looking for their first Tour titles.
GolfWRX
Si Woo Kim’s winning WITB: 2023 Sony Open
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (45 inches, tipped 1 inch) 3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (43 inches, tipped 1.75 inches) 5-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (18 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X (42.25...
