Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Hundreds of migrants trying to leave border apprehended at highway checkpoints
Border agents have apprehended hundreds of unvetted migrants aboard commercial buses who are trying to get out of El Paso
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
Border Patrol agent describes danger at the border: 'We are paying for this in United States citizens' lives'
Dr. Phil hosted two experts to talk about the crisis at the American southern border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned that it is in an unacceptable state.
Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona has a stern message for Biden at the border: 'Apologize' first
As President Biden prepares to visit the southern border for the first time during his presidency, Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, shared strong messages for Biden ahead of the visit.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Mexican president thanks Biden for not building any more border wall, pushes for amnesty
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday expressed his delight that President Biden has not built any more wall at the overwhelmed southern border.
Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week
(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls migrant surge at border a ‘national crisis’ during El Paso visit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso, Texas, this weekend to assess the state of the border crisis overwhelming city officials.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas releases photos building their own border wall
Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Texas border officials arrest 14 illegal immigrants, including suspected smuggler, after high-speed chase
Texas and border authorities arrested 14 illegal immigrants Wednesday after a high-speed chase, officials said.
'IT WAS WORKING': Arizona border residents blast decision to remove container wall
Crews removed shipping containers used to fill gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, but farmers say the makeshift wall was helping amid a surge of migrants.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
