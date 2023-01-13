ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Here are complete details of settlement between Michigan State, swimmers

Michigan State is not allowed to eliminate another women's sport through the end of the decade, and if it doesn't improve the student-athlete gender participation gap, and soon, it will be forced to add a women's sport, according to details of a settlement reached between the university and 11 female swimmers who sued their school after the decision was made to eliminate the women's and men's swimming and diving programs in October 2020.
Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
Chalkbeat

Ex-teachers to control education agenda in Lansing

Five years ago, Dayna Polehanki was the only K-12 educator on the state Senate Education Committee. It had been at least 10 years since a career educator served on the committee, Polehanki lamented at the time.Now Polehanki, a Democrat and former English teacher from Livonia, leads the committee. Three other legislative panels that control education policy and spending also are newly under the leadership of former teachers, giving them unprecedented power...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan

NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
NOVI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tracy Stengel

A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor

A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.
BROOKLYN, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy