Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Detroit News
Here are complete details of settlement between Michigan State, swimmers
Michigan State is not allowed to eliminate another women's sport through the end of the decade, and if it doesn't improve the student-athlete gender participation gap, and soon, it will be forced to add a women's sport, according to details of a settlement reached between the university and 11 female swimmers who sued their school after the decision was made to eliminate the women's and men's swimming and diving programs in October 2020.
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Michigan basketball beats Northwestern, 85-78: Game thread replay
Game 17: Michigan basketball (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (12-4, 3-2) When: 12 p.m. Sunday. Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. ...
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
Michigan Daily
Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State
After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
Ex-teachers to control education agenda in Lansing
Five years ago, Dayna Polehanki was the only K-12 educator on the state Senate Education Committee. It had been at least 10 years since a career educator served on the committee, Polehanki lamented at the time.Now Polehanki, a Democrat and former English teacher from Livonia, leads the committee. Three other legislative panels that control education policy and spending also are newly under the leadership of former teachers, giving them unprecedented power...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo compliments Illinois, notes 'addition by subtraction' regarding recent success
Illinois basketball has looked like a different team as of late. The Fighting Illini downed Michigan State Friday night at home and have now won 3 straight games over the Spartans, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo noted why he thinks the Illini have been able to turn a corner as of late.
Former Citizen Patriot building being eyed for expansion of Braille transcription program
JACKSON, MI - One of the largest producers of Braille in the country is eyeing the former home of the Jackson Citizen Patriot as a potential location for expansion of its operations. The Michigan Braille Transcription Fund, which has been housed in a 5,000-square-foot facility at the Cotton Correctional Facility...
Farmhouse near Ann Arbor gets historic protections, new ownership
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Tucked behind shopping centers just outside Ann Arbor a farmhouse with white clapboard siding and gingerbread trim sits on a hill above Lohr Road. It’s been there for roughly 180 years, and it’s not going anywhere. That’s because the property has officially become the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan
NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
JOB ALERT: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring
The Ingham County Medical Care Facility is holding open interviews at a job fair on Dobie Road.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor
A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.
abc12.com
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
